A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed with a baseball bat over a parking dispute with his neighbour in West Delhi, according to a chilling first-hand account shared on Reddit by a local resident. The Reddit post titled, “Trauma for life - Saw a live killing” serves as a grim reflection on urban life in the capital, as residents battle polluted air, unsafe water, and adulterated food only to be killed by their neighbours.

“Two neighbours had a huge fight for parking which turned violent where eventually they started slapping each other. It was all fine till here not something we have not seen in Delhi. People gathered tried to stop them,” the Redditor wrote.

One of the men allegedly stormed back into his house, returned with a baseball bat, and struck the other man on the head from behind with full force while people around were still urging calm. The victim collapsed instantly, bleeding profusely on the ground.

“I can still hear his wife’s reaction,” the Reddit user wrote, describing how the woman ran around in shock, screaming after seeing her husband lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

As the victim lay motionless, the attacker reportedly called his friends, who then began beating other members of the injured man’s family. Police arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to hospital, but the witness claimed that he had lost a massive amount of blood and was unlikely to survive.

The victim is survived by his wife and two young children.

According to the Redditor's account, the accused showed no remorse and openly threatened the victim’s family, saying, “aur le merse panga ab roega poora pariwar tera sari life.” He was taken into police custody but reportedly claimed he would be released by the next morning.

The incident has shocked residents, as it occurred in what the witness described as a “very high-class area” of West Delhi, not a rural locality. The two men had reportedly lived as neighbours for years.