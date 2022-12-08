Gujarat Election Result 2022: Celebration begins at headquarters as BJP leads the race

The party's Ahmedabad headquarters has already started preparing for victory celebrations with sweets, scarves, and decorations. The saffron party is going all out to win another term in the western state after 27 years in power.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) number shot up in early trends as the counting of the votes began early morning at 8:00 am for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. The BJP leads in 146 seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, and Congress, which performed well in the last election, is leading in 26 seats. While Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which is hoping to make a big entry into Gujarat politics with this election, leads in eight seats. Gujarat has 182 seats, with a 92-majority mark.

The party's Ahmedabad headquarters has already started preparing for victory celebrations with sweets, scarves, and decorations. After 27 years in power, the saffron party is going all out to win another term in the western state. The Gujarat Assembly election 2022 results will be announced on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

As per the latest development, Kantilal Amrutiya, a BJP candidate, leads from the Morbi assembly seat in Gujarat, which is part of the Kachchh Lok Sabha segment. Morbi was recently in the news after a bridge collapsed and 130 people died.

Several sitting BJP MLAs were among those who were at the forefront of early trends. The leading leaders are Purnesh Modi, Kanubhai Desai, and Hardik Patel. In the Dhanera and Vaghodia seats, two independent candidates were leading.

The AAP's chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, was leading in Khambhalia. Somnath, Dediapada, Dhari, Vyara, Varachha Road, Gariadhar, Jamnagar (North), Botad, and Bhiloda led the party's candidates.

So far, the BJP has received 53.5 per cent of the vote, Congress 26.5 per cent, and AAP 13.3 per cent.

The results of the two-phase elections held earlier this month are being closely watched, particularly the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in their battle to become the state's main opposition party.

