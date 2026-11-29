After a fatal car accident, a 32-year-old brain-dead man in Gujarat saved three lives through organ donation. His grieving wife bravely consented to donate his kidneys and liver despite being left to raise three young children, including a newborn.

A 32-year-old man declared brain-dead after a road accident in Gujarat, has given three patients a chance for new life, after his wife consented to donate his organs despite losing her husband and being left to raise their three children, including a 28-day-old son.

After sustaining a serious head injury in a car accident, the man was sent to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on November 26 in critical condition. On November 28, despite medical professionals' best attempts to revive him, Johnny was pronounced brain dead.

The family was informed about the significance of organ donation by the hospital's organ donation staff after the announcement. His wife consented to donate his organs, allowing the hospital to obtain two kidneys and one liver, which will benefit three patients in need of transplants.

The couple had three children, the youngest of whom was only 28 days old, which made the giving particularly moving. Throughout the organ donation procedure, the woman stayed at the hospital with her infant. She made this choice while grieving the loss of her spouse and taking care of their three children, one of whom was a newborn.

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About Hospital's Donation Record

According to Dr. Rakesh Joshi, superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the hospital has received 877 organs and 266 tissues from 264 organ donors thus far, bringing the total number of contributions to 1,143 organs and tissues.

488 kidneys, 238 livers, 84 hearts, 34 lungs, 25 pancreases, 6 hands, and two small intestines are among the donated organs. There are 52 skin contributions and 214 eyes (corneas) among the tissue donations.

According to Dr. Joshi, the transplantation of these donated organs and tissues have given some underprivileged patients a fresh start. According to Dr. Rakesh Joshi, the Civil Hospital's organ donation team, skilled physicians, and staff work together to keep the organ donation program going.

He urged the public to commit to donate organs and join the life-saving effort, emphasizing the need of increasing public awareness of organ donation, especially in situations of brain death. According to him, the campaign's goal is to guaranty that no patient dies while awaiting an organ.