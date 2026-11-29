PM Modi honored artist Sobha Singh on his 125th birth anniversary, remembering his iconic portraits of Sikh Gurus. He also paid tribute to constitutional expert BN Rau and emphasized the importance of the ongoing drug-free youth campaign.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to renowned artist Sobha Singh on his 125th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution through portraits of Sikh Gurus and saying that looking at their images fills the heart with reverence. Addressing the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister spoke about the artist's life and work, noting that Sobha Singh had also served as a draftsman in the Army for some years and worked in Baghdad during that period.

"Looking at the portraits of our Sikh Gurus fills the heart with reverence. Some might wonder: who created these sacred images? The great artist who crafted such magnificent portraits of the Sikh Gurus was Sobha Singh Ji. Today, November 29th, marks his 125th birth anniversary," PM Modi said. Recalling Sobha Singh's professional journey, the Prime Minister said that the artist had worked as a draftsman in the Army and had also rendered his services in Baghdad. "The commemorative coin on his 125th anniversary brings joy to the Sikh community," he added.

During the address, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to BN Rau, recalling his contribution to the framing of the Indian Constitution. "BN Rau played an important role in the framing of our Constitution. Just two days ago, we also celebrated Constitution Day with great enthusiasm. Tomorrow, 30th November, is the death anniversary of BN Rau ji. The country will always remember his historic contribution to the Constitution. I also offer my heartfelt tributes to him," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing participation of society in the fight against drug abuse, describing drug and substance abuse as a major challenge to the dreams of the country's youth. "Drugs and substance abuse have emerged as a major challenge to the dreams of our youth. I am pleased to see that, across the country, society is becoming increasingly active in the fight against drug abuse. The 'Drug-Free Youth Campaign' ('Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan') is also in full swing," PM Modi said.