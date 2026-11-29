Jaipal, 55, was attacked with a spade while sleeping in his veranda after refusing to give his nephew another Rs 10,000 for a Buddha Katha in Hardoi.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was killed by his nephew after he declined to give more money for a Buddha Katha, with the accused then applying a blood tilak to photographs of Buddha, Ambedkar and Ravidas before leaving the spot.

The attack took place around 10 pm on Saturday in Karanpur Matni village, under Harpalpur police station, roughly 40 km from the district headquarters. Jaipal, 55, son of Rajaram, was sleeping on a wooden cot in the veranda of his house.

His nephew Chhatrapal, 40, came to collect donations for the Buddha Katha held in the village from the 23rd to the 27th. Jaipal had already contributed Rs 3,500. Chhatrapal said expenses had risen and asked for another Rs 10,000.

Jaipal refused. The exchange turned into an argument, and after abuses were traded, Chhatrapal is alleged to have struck his uncle in the face with a spade lying nearby. Jaipal died on the spot from his injuries.

Ratiram, 65, son of Bhola, came running when he heard the commotion and tried to intervene, but the accused attacked him with the same spade as well, leaving him seriously hurt. Ratiram was first taken to a medical college and then referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre given his condition.

Jaipal supported his family through farming. His wife died about 15 years ago, and he leaves three sons, Sanjay, Raju and Pravesh, and two daughters, Lakshmi and Anuradha.

His daughter Lakshmi said the accused should be made to suffer the same pain her father endured. She said she is now left without either parent.

Police reached the village after learning of the incident and increased security, deploying personnel in view of the tension. According to police, permission had not been taken from the administration to hold the Buddha Katha, and the matter is under investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Akhilesh Singh said there was a dispute over donations for installing a statue in the village, during which Chhatrapal attacked Jaipal with a spade and killed him and injured Ratiram. The body was sent for post-mortem. Chhatrapal has been arrested and is being questioned, with further legal action underway.