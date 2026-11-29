The CISF RTC Deoli, in coordination with AIIMS, successfully held a mega blood donation camp. CISF personnel and trainees voluntarily contributed 1,100 units of blood to assist patients in medical need across the nation.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A mega blood donation camp was successfully organised at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Regional Training Centre (RTC), Deoli, on Saturday, in coordination with the CISF Headquarters and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from CISF personnel and trainees, reflecting their commitment to humanitarian service and social responsibility. The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Principal of RTC Deoli, Narendra Dev Anand, along with AIIMS Chief Medical Officer Poonam Kaushik. Demonstrating an exceptional spirit of compassion and social responsibility, trainees and CISF personnel participated enthusiastically, contributing a total of 1,100 units of blood. The donation was entirely voluntary and free of cost. All collected blood will be utilised for the treatment of patients admitted to AIIMS, who come from across the country. The initiative aimed to promote awareness about blood donation, encourage voluntary blood donation and strengthen the availability of blood for patients in need. Through this initiative, CISF RTC Deoli reaffirmed the Force's commitment to humanitarian service, social responsibility and public welfare. (ANI)