    Will rename Meerut as Nathuram Godse Nagar if voted to power in civic polls: Hindu Mahasabha

    Taking a dig at the BJP and Shiv Sena, it said they were moving away from their ideology as there was an increased influx of people from other communities in the two parties.

    Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Pandit Ashok Sharma on Tuesday (November 22) said that his organisation will rename Meerut as Nathuram Godse Nagar if its candidate is voted as the mayor in the upcoming municipal polls.

    He also said that Islamic names of various places will be changed to those of great Hindu men.

    In its manifesto, the right-wing organisation said its first priority will be to make India a "Hindu Rashtra" and next is to protect "Gau Mata".

    Taking a dig at the BJP and Shiv Sena, it said they were moving away from their ideology as there was an increased influx of people from other communities in the two parties.

    "If Hindu Mahasabha gets enough number of councillors and wins the mayor's post, the name of Meerut will be changed to Nathuram Godse Nagar and Islamic names of different places in the city and the district will be named after Hindu great men," national vice president of the organisation Pandit Ashok Sharma said.

    Hindu Mahasabha's new chief of Meerut Abhishek Agarwal said the organisation will contest in all the wards.

    He said "patriotic" candidates will be identified and they will have to give an undertaking that they will be committed to furthering the organisation's ambitions.

    "The first promise is to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and the second task is to ensure that every Hindu takes care of Gau Mata," Agarwal said. The organisation will also work on stopping religious conversions and growing "Islamic appeasement politics".

    The urban body polls across Uttar Pradesh are likely to be held in December this year.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 9:36 PM IST
