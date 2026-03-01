Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has urged PM Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of Indian expatriates in the Gulf following deadly US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed deep concern over the prevailing situation in the Gulf countries, highlighting the potential impact on expatriates from the state. The Chief Minister stated that he has written to Narendra Modi, urging the Union Government to take necessary diplomatic steps to safeguard the interests and ensure the safety of Indian nationals, especially Keralites, in the Gulf countries. "The current situation in the Gulf countries is highly concerning. As far as Kerala is concerned, there is a massive number of expatriates residing in these nations. Therefore, I have sent a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention to resolve the concerns in the Gulf region," he said.

US-Israel Strike Kills Khamenei; Iran Retaliates

The US and Israel in Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar on February 28, conducted strikes on Iran in which the latte's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Further, Tasnim news agency said that several high-ranking Iranian military commanders were confirmed to have been killed "in a terrorist attack by the US and the Israeli strikes in Tehran." According to a statement, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRCG) Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Secretary of Iran's Defense Council Ali Shamkhani, and Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh were among the figures martyred in the US and Israeli attack on a meeting of the Defence Council.

Iran also retaliated launching massive missile and drone strikes on Israeli-occupied territories and American bases in the region. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes was a "declaration of war against Muslims".

Gulf Nations Intercept Iranian Attacks

Meanwhile, Bahrain's National Communication Centre on Sunday announced that the country's air defence systems successfully intercepted a fresh wave of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones targeting the territory, Khaleej Times reported.

The publication also reported that Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted Duqm Port in Oman and an oil tanker off its coast. Officials called the strikes a violation of Oman's sovereignty and an "unacceptable escalation," noting that the attacks were aimed at a country actively working to mediate the crisis between Iran and the international community.

Khaleej Times also cited Kuwaiti Air Defence Force saying that they successfully confronted several hostile aerial targets on Sunday morning. The interceptions took place south of the country and were carried out with "efficiency and capability," according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence spokesman.

UAE's Ministry of Defence said that its defence systems detected and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched toward the country. Officials also confirmed two fatalities and multiple injuries resulting from falling debris.

Israel's Defence Force has released video footage of the attacks, which shows huge plumes of smoke rising over Tehran as the strikes make contact.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. (ANI)