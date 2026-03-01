A newlywed couple from Haveri was killed and two others were seriously injured after their car rammed into a parked lorry on NH-48. The incident occurred near Kadahalli village as they were returning from a temple. Police are investigating.

A newlywed couple was killed after the car in which they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry on National Highway 48 near Kadahalli village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka, police said on Sunday. Two people also sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Couple Died on the Spot

The deceased have been identified as Karthik, 34 years old, a florist, and his wife Aishwarya, 30 years old, both residents of Haveri city. The couple died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

According to Haveri police, the accident occurred while the couple, along with others, was returning after offering prayers at a temple.

The two injured persons were rushed to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi for treatment. Their condition is stated to be serious.

Investigation Underway

Fire brigade personnel and local residents carried out a rescue operation and removed the bodies from the severely damaged vehicle.

Police later visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.