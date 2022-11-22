'Even Ajmal Kasab got fair trial': Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on massage video

The Delhi minister also accused the Enforcement Directorate of leaking information to the media despite an undertaking given to the same court and claimed 'I am defamed every single minute by their act'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday (November 22) told a trial court that his weight had dropped by 28 kg since he was put in Tihar Jail and that he had been denied food and medical check-ups.

The Delhi minister also accused the Enforcement Directorate of leaking information to the media despite an undertaking given to the same court and claimed 'I am defamed every single minute by their act'.

The jailed minister said the leaks would prejudice his trial and declared 'even Ajmal Kasab - the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist - got a free and fair trial'.

"What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail... is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about?" his lawyer submitted in court.

This comes amid a row over claims he is getting 'special treatment' while behind in jail as on Saturday a video emerged showing the minister resting on the bed while a man allegedly massages his foot.

Asianet Newsable could not verify the video independently, which appears to be CCTV footage from inside Tihar Jail taken on three different days in September.

On Tuesday, reports stated that the man who was allegedly seen massaging Jain was faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The video has provided the BJP with more ammunition to attack the ruling Delhi government ahead of next month's Delhi municipal election.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal - who on Monday claimed Jain was receiving 'physiotherapy... not massage or VIP treatment'.