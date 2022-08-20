'Sab bakwaas hai...' says Manish Sisodia, day after CBI raids over excise policy scam

Stating that he too could be arrested within two or three days and be incarcerated like his colleague, Manish Sisodia said that there is a conspiracy to ensure that work stops in the education and health sector. That's because -- Sisodia claimed -- the BJP wants to stop Arvind Kejriwal, whose work in the health and education sectors is being talked about across the world

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia waved the copy of the Central Bureau of Investigation's First Information Report (FIR) while countering the BJP's claims that the scam was worth thousands of crores of Rupees. Sisodia cited the agency FIR, which, he said, itself claimed citing 'sources', that corruption was of a mere Rs 1 crore.

Briefing media persons a day after the CBI raids at his residence, Sisodia said, "They (BJP) are saying there is major corruption in this policy. (BJP leader) Manoj Tiwari claimed that the scam was worth Rs 8000 crore. Sometime later, another BJP leader came and said Manish Sisodia was behind the Rs 1100 crore scam. I thought the LG's press release would have the details of the scam. The LG's press note said that the scam was worth Rs 144 crore. Yesterday, when the CBI officers came home, they brought the FIR with them. The FIR said, citing 'sources', that the scam was worth Rs 1 crore. I am saying, 'Yeh Sab Bakwaas hai' (all this is nonsense)."

Calling the excise policy, which has now been dropped by the Arvind Kejriwal government, the best of its kind in the country, Sisodia said the policy was being implemented with full transparency and honesty. He alleged that if the then Lieutenant Governor had not conspired to ensure that the policy failed and not changed his decision, today, the Delhi government would have earned Rs 10,000 crore annually from the "best excise policy".

Stating that he too could be arrested within two or three days and be incarcerated like his colleague, Sisodia said that there is a conspiracy to ensure that work stops in the education and health sector. "These people are not concerned about scams; their worry is Arvind Kejriwal, who is loved by the masses and has emerged as a national option. They want to stop Arvind Kejriwal, whose work in the health and education sectors is being talked about across the world," he said, adding that it was now clear that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a fight between AAP and the BJP -- Modi vs Kejriwal.