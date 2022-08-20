Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sab bakwaas hai...' says Manish Sisodia, day after CBI raids over excise policy scam

    Stating that he too could be arrested within two or three days and be incarcerated like his colleague, Manish Sisodia said that there is a conspiracy to ensure that work stops in the education and health sector. That's because -- Sisodia claimed -- the BJP wants to stop Arvind Kejriwal, whose work in the health and education sectors is being talked about across the world

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia waved the copy of the Central Bureau of Investigation's First Information Report (FIR) while countering the BJP's claims that the scam was worth thousands of crores of Rupees. Sisodia cited the agency FIR, which, he said, itself claimed citing 'sources', that corruption was of a mere Rs 1 crore.

    Also Read: Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raid

    Briefing media persons a day after the CBI raids at his residence, Sisodia said, "They (BJP) are saying there is major corruption in this policy. (BJP leader) Manoj Tiwari claimed that the scam was worth Rs 8000 crore. Sometime later, another BJP leader came and said Manish Sisodia was behind the Rs 1100 crore scam. I thought the LG's press release would have the details of the scam. The LG's press note said that the scam was worth Rs 144 crore. Yesterday, when the CBI officers came home, they brought the FIR with them. The FIR said, citing 'sources', that the scam was worth Rs 1 crore. I am saying, 'Yeh Sab Bakwaas hai' (all this is nonsense)."

    Calling the excise policy, which has now been dropped by the Arvind Kejriwal government, the best of its kind in the country, Sisodia said the policy was being implemented with full transparency and honesty. He alleged that if the then Lieutenant Governor had not conspired to ensure that the policy failed and not changed his decision, today, the Delhi government would have earned Rs 10,000 crore annually from the "best excise policy".

    Also Read: Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan

    Stating that he too could be arrested within two or three days and be incarcerated like his colleague, Sisodia said that there is a conspiracy to ensure that work stops in the education and health sector. "These people are not concerned about scams; their worry is Arvind Kejriwal, who is loved by the masses and has emerged as a national option. They want to stop Arvind Kejriwal, whose work in the health and education sectors is being talked about across the world," he said, adding that it was now clear that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a fight between AAP and the BJP -- Modi vs Kejriwal.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
    Madras Day: All you need to know about city's bomb proof Church and Robert Clive's wedding

    Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raids

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan

    Electoral rolls controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt

    Officials temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains

    KEAM 2022: Provisional Category list released; file objections until August 23

    Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video

    Madras Day: All you need to know about city's bomb proof Church and Robert Clive's wedding

    Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raids

    After calling Salman Khan 'women beater', Somy Ali deletes Instagram post

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

