'Will not contest Assembly election till Article 370 is restored': Former  Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti was referring to an ordinance passed by the President, giving overriding powers to the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor -- a union government nominee -- to oversee the transfer, posting and disciplinary proceedings against civil servants in Delhi.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (May 21) hailed the people of Karnataka for giving a ray of hope to the entire country by defeating a "fascist, communal and divisive" BJP in the recently-concluded Assembly election.

However, she cautioned people against the developments that happened in Delhi, saying that it was a wake-up call for everyone as it can happen anywhere in the country.

The ordinance was brought in just a week after a Supreme Court Constitution Bench had ruled that powers over the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the national capital lay with the Delhi government and not the Central government.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, she said, "Whatever happened in Delhi is a wake-up call for everyone. Whatever happened in Jammu and Kashmir is going to happen around the whole country."

The PDP chief added, "BJP doesn't want to have any opposition. The Delhi government has been disempowered. This is going to happen to everyone."

Mufti also said she will not contest the Assembly election till Article 370 is restored in her state. However her party PDP will contest the election.

Addressing a press conference, Mufti said, "Karnataka has given a ray of hope to the entire country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and everyone in the BJP were using religion in the Karnataka elections but still people voted them out."

According to her, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had laid the foundation for Congress' victory in Karnataka Assembly election.

"Last five years were hit by hatred and communal politics. Divisive politics was played here also in Karnataka. Now Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will heal the wounds," the PDP chief said.

Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir was the first state to be hit by the "divisive and communal politics" but the people of Karnataka voted BJP of of power.

Talking about her state, she said Jammu and Kashmir was given special status, which was the best example of federalism, but "the state was dismembered, disintegrated and disempowered by abrogating Article 370 of the Indian constitution".

(With inputs from PTI)