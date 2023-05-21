'Opposition unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

Nitish Kumar met Kejriwal as part of his efforts to forge a larger unity among opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday (May 21) met his Delhi counterpart and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence, a day after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in Karnataka.

CM Kejriwal was among the few non-BJP chief ministers who were not invited by the Congress to the event, which was also seen as a show of strength by opposition parties.

In over a month, this is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal. The Janata Dal (United) leader had earlier met the Delhi chief minister on April 12.

With Kejriwal's relations with the Congress far from smooth, Kumar has the task of building a working relationship between the two as he also sees the grand old party as critical to any Opposition unity bid.

Amid controversies, Kerala govt releases LDF progress card on its achievements; check details

The AAP has grown in Delhi and Punjab by occupying the space once largely seen as Congress territory. A section of Congress leaders believes that reclaiming the constituency is the key to the party's revival in these states and any compromise with it can hamper their plans.

Kumar has been meeting regional satraps as part of the unity exercise which is yet to take a concrete shape.

(With inputs from PTI)