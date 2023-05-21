'President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

The present Parliament building was completed in 1927 and is now 96 years old. Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present-day requirements.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (May 21) said that the newly constructed Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu and not by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Parliament building on May 28.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister."

Earlier this week, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the new Parliament building is a 'personal vanity project' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress MP also shared a recent picture of the prime minister inspecting the ongoing work in the new Parliament building and said, "The sole architect, designer and worker for the new Parliament building, which he will inaugurate on May 28th. The picture tells it all - personal vanity project."

While the new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated on May 28, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met him on Thursday and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.

