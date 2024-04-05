Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will meet you soon outside': AAP leader Sisodia in message from Tihar jail; read full handwritten letter

    In the letter, AAP leader Manish Sisodia draws parallels between his current situation and the injustices inflicted by the British colonialists upon freedom fighters.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    AAP leader Manish Sisodia, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, has penned a letter addressed to the constituents of his assembly constituency. In the letter, he draws parallels between his current situation and the injustices inflicted by the British colonialists upon freedom fighters. Despite facing charges in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, Sisodia reaffirms his dedication to education and expresses optimism about his imminent release from jail.

    Also read: 'Felt awful': Bhagat Singh's grandson slams AAP over Kejriwal's jail photo next to freedom fighter (WATCH)

    "Will meet you soon outside. The British rulers had also arrogance of power and they sent people to jail in false cases," he said and added that Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, who spent many years in jail, were his inspiration.

    Sisodia's bail hearing is scheduled in a Delhi court on Saturday.

    In his letter to the constituents of Patparganj, his assembly constituency in east Delhi, Sisodia likened the ongoing struggle for quality education and better schools to the historic fight for the freedom of the nation.

    "Education revolution Zindabad. Love you all," Sisodia, who also served as education minister in the Kejriwal government before his arrest, said in the letter.

    While in custody, Sisodia expressed that his affection for the residents of his constituency has deepened, emphasizing that they serve as his source of strength.

    Also read: Sunita Kejriwal speaks on behalf of Delhi CM, calls on MLAs to address citizens' concerns (WATCH)

    He drew parallels between the perseverance of the Indian populace under British rule and the ongoing struggle for quality education, asserting that just as the dream of freedom was eventually realized, every child will one day have access to excellent education.

    Furthermore, Sisodia underscored the importance of quality education in the development of a nation.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
