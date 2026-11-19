A young boy from Meerut has won hearts on social media after offering a rose and a 'Jai Hind' salute to SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle during a routine patrol. The officer's heartwarming response highlights the beautiful bond between the police and the local community.

A little boy from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has won hearts on social media for a simple yet heart-touching gesture towards a police officer. During a routine police patrol, a child approached Meerut SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle, offered him a rose and greeted him with a cheerful ‘Jai Hind’.

The adorable moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral, with social media users praising the boy's innocence and respect for the police force.

Little Boy Offers Rose To Police Officer During Patrol

The incident took place when SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle was conducting a foot patrol with other police personnel in Meerut. In the 15-second viral video, a young boy can be seen approaching the police officer while accompanying his mother. The child then offers him a rose and salutes him, saying 'Jai Hind'.

The officer responds to the warm patriotic greeting and that makes the exchange all the more special.

His mother is also there during the interaction and asks him to say ‘Jai Hind’. The child follows her instructions enthusiastically, leaving the officer visibly delighted. The interaction is not finished with the exchange of greetings. SP City Bhonsle affectionately pats the kid’s head and thanks him.

He requests the accompanying police personnel to get some chocolates and toffees for the children. However, the boy's mother politely declines the offer.

Many viewers also appreciated the officer’s kind response and pointed out how such small interactions can help in building a good relationship between the police personnel and public.

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Viral Video Receives Love On Social Media

The video has been widely circulated on social media, with users appreciating the little boy's gesture and his enthusiastic 'Jai Hind'. Many viewers have called the moment a beautiful display of patriotism and respect for those who serve in uniform.

The brief exchange also highlighted the value of good relations between the police and local communities. The routine patrols are mostly to maintain law and order, but moments like these give an insight into the human side of policing.

Sometimes a simple rose and a two-word hello is all it takes to make somebody’s day brighter. In this case, the little boy's innocent gesture has certainly won the internet's heart.