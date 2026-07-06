MDMK Chief Vaiko vowed to act as a 'shield' for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and the TVK government, accusing the DMK of targeting him. He lauded the TVK for ending corruption, opposed the Mekedatu dam, and demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET.

MDMK Chief Vaiko on Sunday said he would stand as a "shield" to protect Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay from political attacks by the opposition while accusing the DMK of targeting him for supporting the ruling TVK government.

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Vaiko made the remarks while speaking to reporters after arriving in Coimbatore to attend a programme on the destruction of Karuvelam trees scheduled to be held in Tiruppur district on Monday.

'TVK govt ended culture of commission, bribery'

Praising the TVK government, Vaiko claimed it had taken effective steps to eliminate corruption. "The government has ended the culture of commissions and bribery. Eradicating corruption is the TVK government's greatest achievement," he said.

Vaiko alleged that the DMK was unable to accept being out of power and claimed he was being targeted because of his support for the TVK government.

'Mekedatu dam a threat to Tamil Nadu'

Referring to the Mekedatu dam project, Vaiko alleged that the Union government was "encouraging Karnataka to proceed with it". He claimed the proposed dam would pose a threat to Tamil Nadu and called for a united protest against the project.

Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

MDMK chief Vaiko also demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Vaiko briefly said, "I fully support that demand. Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately submit his resignation..." (ANI)