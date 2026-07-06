J&K-based activist Javed Ahmad Beigh expressed solidarity with protesters in PoJK demanding the release of leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir. Massive anti-Pakistan protests erupted after a crackdown and the arrest of over 600 civil rights activists.

Srinagar Activist Backs PoJK Protestors

Jammu and Kashmir-based social activist Javed Ahmad Beigh on Sunday expressed solidarity with people protesting in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying he stood with those demanding the release of Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir and others arrested there.

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Massive anti-Pakistan protests have erupted across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) following a severe government crackdown and the sweeping arrests of more than 600 civil rights activists.

Beigh had planned to stage a protest outside the United Nations office in Srinagar in support of the demonstrators in PoJK. However, citing security reasons, he said the protest was held at his residence instead.

'Fighting Against Oppression'

Expressing support for the protesters, Beigh said, "Our Kashmiri Muslim brothers and sisters from all ethnic groups of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), including Pothwaris, Paharis, Gojris (Muslim tribal community of Gujjar & Bakarwals), Sudhans, Muslim Rajputs, Hindkos, Mughals, Awans, Mirpuri Muslims, Muslim Jats and ethnic Koshur-speaking Kashmiri Muslims of Neelum Valley and from all 10 districts of PoJK (Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Hattian Bala, Bagh, Haveli, Poonch, Sudhnoti, Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimber), are gathering together under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) and marching towards the Assembly Building of PoJK to demand the release of Shaukat Nawaz Mir, the leader of JKJAAC, and others arrested by the puppet police of PoJK under orders of Punjabi Muslim rulers sitting in Islamabad and Rawalpindi."

He further said, "On behalf of the people of the Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, I extend my full solidarity with my brothers and sisters from PoJK who are fighting against the oppression and tyranny of the state of Pakistan and its Punjabi Muslim ruling elite."

Beigh further added that the demonstration planned outside the UN office in Srinagar could not be held due to security-related reasons, following which he expressed his support for the PoJK protesters from his residence.

Crackdown and Violence in PoJK

This come after police brutality by Pakistani forces on Sunday intensified against people protesting against the severe crackdown by Islamabad and the sweeping arrests of more than 600 civil rights activists in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with reports of shelling, firing and clashes emerging from several parts of Muzaffarabad.

According to the information shared by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) on X, security forces resorted to shelling in Muzaffarabad and damaged the motorcycles of several youths during the protests.

The police and Pakistan Rangers fired tear gas shells at protesters as demonstrations continued in the city.

Tensions in the region escalated drastically today as one person was killed and several others were injured after Pakistan Rangers opened fire on protesters, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) PoJK unit said.

Meanwhile on June 30, the JAAC sharply criticised Islamabad after a political delegation led by opposition leaders was reportedly stopped from entering PoJK, describing the move as further evidence of the state's suppression of democratic rights and political dissent.

Activists state that Pakistani forces are currently using drones for surveillance of the people's sit-in protests, prompting local leaders to call for a complete boycott of the local elections scheduled for July 27.

The committee has called for peaceful demonstrations across PoJK, urging participants to carry white flags and demand fundamental rights while maintaining peace. (ANI)