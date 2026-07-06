Due to 'Red' and 'Orange' alerts for extremely heavy rainfall by the IMD, authorities in Pune, Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday, July 6, as a precautionary safety measure.

Following a 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of extremely heavy rainfall, the district administration here declared a holiday for all schools across Pune district on Monday as a precautionary measure for the safety of students.

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In an X post, Pune Municipal Corporation has also appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely necessary, stay away from rivers, streams, and other dangerous locations, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the local administration from time to time. 🚨 Important Notice | For citizens' information 🌧️ 'Red Alert' issued for Pune district tomorrow (July 6, 2026). The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' for Pune district on July 6, 2026, and in view of the potential for extremely heavy rainfall, the Hon. District Collector Shri. Jitendra Dudi has… pic.twitter.com/FOOYGgS3D7 — PMC Care (@PMCPune) July 5, 2026

Mumbai schools, colleges closed

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on July 6 (Monday) after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

The BMC said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the weather forecast.

In a statement, the BMC said, "In view of this forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and colleges in Mumbai."

The BMC, however, clarified that government and private offices will function as usual.

Holidays in Thane, Navi Mumbai

Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal also announced that the Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools, and secondary schools will remain shut in the district tomorrow.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also announced the closing of all schools on Monday for the safety of students amid incessant rain. Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde appealed to citizens not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary. (ANI)