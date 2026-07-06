Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, calling his 'Who are you?' remark to BJP chief Nitin Nabin a sign of frustration. She detailed Nabin's achievements and accused the AAP chief of masking desperation with arrogance.

Kejriwal's Remark a Sign of Desperation: Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that his remark asking "Who are you" to BJP national president Nitin Nabin is a clear sign of frustration and desperation. In an X post, CM Gupta first offered a detailed introduction of Nabin to highlight his achievements. "Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Nitin Nabin, aged 46, is the youngest-ever national president of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has had the honor of representing the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar for four consecutive terms. Starting as an activist in the Yuva Morcha, he has journeyed all the way to becoming the party's national president. Currently, he has been elected as a member of the upper house of Parliament in the world's largest democracy. This is a brief introduction to him," the Chief Minister said.

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She went on to accuse the AAP chief of masking political desperation with arrogance. "Everyone knows you're feeling desperate and disheartened. But it seems your ego is still riding high in the seventh heaven!" she said.

Drawing a parallel with a similar remark once made by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gupta added, "By the way, Mamata ji once asked too, 'Who is this Amit Shah?' Time answers every question. Even Ravana's arrogance couldn't hold; who are you to think yours will?"

War of Words Over Ram Mandir Issue

The war of words began over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Nabin had accused the Opposition leaders of remaining silent over "insults" of Hindu deities. In an address at BJP's Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan in Lucknow, he said, "Today, I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kejriwal that you do not consider the Hindu religion so weak that people will fall for your rhetoric."

"Because when your people insult Hindu deities, you all remain silent. The people of UP and the country will never tolerate the insult to Sanatan. We have preserved our heritage, for which our ancestors even made sacrifices," the BJP president said as the party gears up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Following that, Kejriwal had remarked, "Who are you?"

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal have been outspoken and have cornered the BJP government at the Centre and in the state over the case.

Update on Ram Mandir Donation Probe

In a development in the probe into the Ram Mandir donation issue, on Saturday, police sources said the Ayodhya Police had obtained court permission to interrogate five of the eight accused currently lodged in jail in connection with the Ram Mandir donation theft case. The accused - Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Manish Yadav - are scheduled to be questioned inside the jail premises, with their statements to be formally recorded. Investigators may later seek their custody for further interrogation based on the findings of the questioning, police sources added.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Sant Mandal has extended its support to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, urging the Trust not to accept his resignation amid the controversy. (ANI)