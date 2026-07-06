A woman died after an alleged fall from a building in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. Her brother accused her husband of prolonged harassment, torture, and physical abuse, stating the family had taken action against him just days before the incident.

The family of a woman who died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Sunday claimed that the victim was subjected to harassment and physical abuse by her husband. Speaking to ANI, the deceased's brother, Amay Sutar, said the family was informed about the incident on Saturday night.

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Family Alleges Harassment, Abuse

"We found out about all this last night, between 9:30 and 10:00 PM. When we called the police station, we learned that my sister had met with an accident or some sort of mishap. When we arrived here, we were made to wait for about an hour. We were told she was in the hospital, and we had to wait for a call. Later, we were informed that she was no more," he said. Alleging that his sister had faced abuse, Amay Sutar said, "She had been suffering for a long time; her husband used to blame her excessively. He would torture her, harbour extreme suspicions, and even physically abuse her. When she told us, we took action, just 2-3 days before this incident occurred."

According to police, the woman died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Lodhi Colony. Police are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.