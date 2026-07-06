A powerful explosion at a retired Army Subedar's house in Rewari, Haryana, has left five people with burn injuries. All the injured were referred to a higher medical centre. Police have reached the spot and are investigating the cause.

A powerful explosion occurred at the house of a retired Army Subedar in Hans Nagar, Rewari, leaving five people with burn injuries. All five were referred to a higher medical centre.

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'Felt like an earthquake,' says eyewitness

Speaking to ANI, a local resident, describing the scale of the blast, said, "There was a massive explosion. The police were informed afterwards. The police arrived at the scene. The cause will be determined based on the findings of the forensic team. The situation inside is severe. People nearby said it felt like an earthquake. There were five people, and four of them have been referred to Rohtak."

Police investigation underway

Police officials reached the spot soon after the explosion was reported. Several things inside the house were thrown around and broken. Further details on the circumstances leading to the explosion are awaited. (ANI)