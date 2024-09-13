Will Kejriwal walk free today? Supreme Court's verdict on liquor policy case awaited

The Supreme Court will announce its decision on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the liquor policy case today. Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI in June came after the AAP government withdrew its controversial liquor excise policy amidst allegations of corruption.

Will Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be the third top AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to walk out of jail in the liquor policy case? It will be revealed today when the Supreme Court issues a significant decision about Kejriwal's petitions contesting his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case and requesting bail. At 10:30 a.m., the Supreme Court bench, which consists of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, will deliver the decision. On September 5, the bench had set aside its decision on the pleas.

While under the custody of the ED in connection with the money laundering case resulting from the purported liquor policy scandal, the AAP chief was arrested by the CBI on June 26. Weeks later, on July 12, the Supreme Court granted the Chief Minister interim bail in the ED case. His petition challenging the arrest by the ED was referred to a larger bench. However, he remained in Tihar Jail due to his arrest by the CBI.

If Kejriwal is given bail, he will follow AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair, and K Kavitha of Bharat Rashtra Samithi as the fourth well-known figure to leave jail in the liquor policy case.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are “hopeful” and are waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s bail. Chadha, who was in Haryana, also made an appeal to voters to choose the AAP in the October 5 assembly elections. “We are very hopeful. We are waiting for tomorrow,” Chadha told reporters.

The AAP government rolled out the new liquor excise policy in November 2021 to revamp the liquor trade in the national capital. However, the policy was withdrawn eight months later amid allegations of corruption in granting liquor licences.

