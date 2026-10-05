A wild elephant suddenly emerged from a forest and attacked a black Thar on the Haridwar-Najibabad National Highway, leaving motorists shocked before crossing the road and disappearing into the forest.

A dramatic wildlife encounter has left people shocked after a wild elephant suddenly emerged from a forest and attacked a black Thar vehicle on the Haridwar-Najibabad National Highway in Uttarakhand.

The incident reportedly took place in the Shyampur area, where the elephant came onto the highway and moved towards the vehicle. The sudden attack created panic among motorists and people who were present nearby.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is quickly gaining attention. The footage shows vehicles stopped on the highway as the elephant approaches the black SUV. Several people can also be seen watching the tense situation from a distance.

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Elephant Crosses Highway And Returns To Forest

After the commotion, the elephant moved across the highway and eventually crossed to the other side. It then headed back towards the forest, bringing the frightening encounter to an end.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by motorists while travelling through areas located close to forest regions. Such sudden encounters can become dangerous for both people and wild animals, especially when traffic gathers around them.

The viral footage has sparked concern among social media users, with many urging motorists to maintain a safe distance whenever wild animals appear near roads.