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'Keep Checking Your BP': Abhijeet Dipke Mocks PM Modi Over Delhi Curbs Ahead Of CJP Protest
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over train cancellations and metro restrictions ahead of the party’s October 10 protest in Delhi. Telling PM to keep checking his blood pressure, he slammed the Centre.
CJP leaders' mocks PM Modi ahead of protest in Delhi
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over security measures introduced ahead of the party’s proposed protest in Delhi on October 10, sarcastically telling him to keep checking his blood pressure.
Get well soon paw-paw https://t.co/48w6eyzKXH
— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 9, 2026
Dipke, along with party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, criticised the government over train cancellations and proposed restrictions on metro services ahead of Saturday’s demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Their remarks came as the Supreme Court heard an urgent plea challenging the restrictions imposed in the national capital.
In a video shared on Instagram, Dipke mocked the government’s decision to cancel trains and seek the closure of metro stations, questioning why such measures were needed ahead of a protest.
Referring sarcastically to Modi as Vishwaguru and a 56-inch mahaamanav, Dipke said the Railways had been shut because young people were preparing to protest. He then addressed the Prime Minister, saying, “Sir, keep checking your BP every now and then.”
The remarks came amid a wider political dispute over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the opposition’s allegations of irregularities in the exercise.
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