A viral video offers a detailed look inside the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train's 2AC coach, showcasing luxury aircraft-style amenities, ergonomic designs, and advanced bio-toilets. The 16-coach train accommodates 823 passengers, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 960 for 3AC to Rs 13,300 for First Class depending on the distance.

Apeek inside India's newest sleeper train is giving travellers plenty to talk about. A content creator recently shared a walkthrough of the Vande Bharat Sleeper's Second Class AC coach, offering viewers a closer look at its interiors, berth configuration and passenger amenities. According to the video, the 2AC coach is just as pleasant as other sleeper trains and luxury planes. Cushions and easy-to-climb staircases to top beds are some of the ergonomic features that the designer highlighted. Every cabin includes its own power outlet for electronics, a place to rest your phone, and additional room for your bags.

The most eye-catching feature is the unique air-circulation vents for each bed, which are reminiscent of automobile design. Each bed has its own reading light and privacy drapes.

Large sealed panoramic windows next to the sleeper provide superb views of the outside. The creator also demonstrated a GPS-based passenger information screen that displays the current train speed, the next station, and other information.

Watch Viral Video

The creator provided a glimpse inside the vacuum-sealed, aircraft-style toilets. These new bio-toilets are roomy and equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as sensor-based flushes and higher cleanliness requirements.

A large wash basin and mirror are located just adjacent to the toilet. There is also a contemporary pantry area to support planned IRCTC lunch services on the ride. There is a total capacity of 823 persons that may be accommodated on the 16-coach train. The AC First Class category is assigned 24 berths, the AC 2-Tier category is assigned 188 berths, and the AC 3-Tier category is assigned 611 berths.

There is a wide variety of prices, beginning at Rs 960 for a 3AC ticket for travels up to 400 kilometres and going all the way up to Rs 13,300 for a 1AC ticket for the very largest distance of 3,500 km.

Take a look at the price breakdown:

Base fares (before GST):

AC 3-Tier: Rs 2.4 per km

AC 2-Tier: Rs 3.1 per km

AC First Class: Rs 3.8 per km

Minimum fares (up to 400 km):