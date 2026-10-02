A heartbreaking video of a peacock being struck by a speeding van on a busy road has gone viral, showing the bird struggling as its feathers scatter across the road, sparking concern among viewers.

A deeply disturbing video of a peacock running onto a busy road and being struck by a moving van has surfaced on social media, leaving viewers heartbroken and sparking conversations about road awareness and animal safety.

Peacock Suddenly Runs Onto Busy Road

The video reportedly shows a peacock jumping over a wall and landing on a road filled with moving vehicles. Within moments, the bird begins running across the busy stretch as vehicles continue passing around it.

As the peacock moves ahead, a van appears to drive over the bird. The impact causes the peacock to lose several feathers, while it can be seen struggling and desperately running further down the road.

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Video Sparks Emotional Reactions

The distressing footage has quickly gained attention online, with several users expressing concern over the bird's condition. Many viewers have described the visuals as heartbreaking and difficult to watch.

At the same time, some social media users have argued that the incident may have happened within seconds, leaving the driver with very little time to react after the peacock suddenly entered the road.

Debate Over Road Awareness

The incident has also renewed discussions about how quickly animals can appear on busy roads and the need for drivers to remain alert, particularly in areas where wildlife is commonly seen.

The video's exact location and the peacock's condition after the incident could not be independently verified from the footage alone.