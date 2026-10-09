Gujarat, under CM Bhupendra Patel, plans a Rs 50 crore bio-manufacturing ecosystem for biofertilizers and biopesticides. The move aims to enhance agricultural security and reduce dependency on conventional inputs amid global supply chain disruptions.

The ongoing conflict and instability in West Asia have highlighted the vulnerability of global fertilizer supply chains, underscoring the need to strengthen domestic agricultural-input security, the Department of Science & Technology Directorate of Information said on Friday.

Gujarat's Bio-Manufacturing Initiative

In response to these challenges, Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is planning an integrated bio-manufacturing ecosystem to promote biofertilizers and biopesticides, support innovation and reduce dependence on conventional agricultural inputs.

The Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM), under the Department of Science and Technology, is developing the proposed ecosystem with an estimated outlay of Rs 50 crore over five years. The initiative aims to connect the state's microbial resources, agricultural universities, biotechnology institutions, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives and farmers. It will establish an integrated pathway covering microbial discovery, research, product formulation, manufacturing, field validation and farmer adoption, the department said.

Geopolitical Impact on Fertilizer Security

The West Asia crisis has demonstrated how geopolitical tensions can disrupt energy markets, shipping routes and agricultural-input supplies. These developments underline the close relationship between fertilizer security, energy supplies, mineral resources, shipping and geopolitics.

Natural gas is a key input in nitrogen fertilizer production, while phosphate and potash fertilizers depend on mineral resources concentrated in particular regions. For farmers, timely availability is critical because fertilizers must be applied at specific stages of crop growth. Delays can affect productivity and increase cultivation risks.

The West Asia crisis has demonstrated how geopolitical tensions can disrupt energy markets, shipping routes and agricultural-input supplies. These developments underline the close relationship between fertilizer security, energy supplies, mineral resources, shipping and geopolitics.

Natural gas is a key input in nitrogen fertilizer production, while phosphate and potash fertilizers depend on mineral resources concentrated in particular regions. For farmers, timely availability is critical because fertilizers must be applied at specific stages of crop growth. Delays can affect productivity and increase cultivation risks.

Building a Resilient Agricultural System

India has established systems to assess fertilizer demand, coordinate domestic production and imports, and ensure the distribution of subsidised fertilizers such as urea, DAP, muriate of potash (MOP) and NPK. The challenge, therefore, is not simply to secure larger quantities of fertilizer but to build a more resilient agricultural-input system.

Biofertilizers, biostimulants, microbial consortia and other biological technologies can provide additional options for farmers while supporting nutrient-use efficiency and soil health. Conventional fertilizers will remain important, but biological alternatives can contribute to diversifying agricultural-input sources.

Leveraging Existing Research and Capabilities

Gujarat's proposed initiative builds on existing research and commercialisation capabilities. Anand Agricultural University (AAU) has developed and commercialised biofertilizer technologies using microorganisms such as Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Rhizobium, phosphate-solubilising bacteria and potassium-mobilising bacteria. The university has also developed microbial consortia, including Bio-NP and Bio-NPK.

AAU has produced and sold around 42 lakh litres of biofertilizer products up to 2024–25, covering nearly 42 lakh hectares. AAU also maintains a repository of more than 1,000 microbial cultures relevant to biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biodecomposers. DNA sequence data of 148 microbial strains have been deposited with the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). These resources will provide a scientific foundation for the proposed statewide ecosystem.

Formalizing the Partnership

An MoU will be signed between the GSBTM, Department of Science and Technology, and Anand Agricultural University on October 9 (Friday) in Bhavnagar for establishing biomanufacturing facilities for biofertilizers and biopesticides. The MoU will be signed in the august presence of Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Minister for Science and Technology, and Jitubhai Vaghani, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Cooperation, and Animal Husbandry. (ANI)