The plan was to break into a house, steal gold, jewellery or other valuables, and disappear before the homeowners returned. But in a bizarre twist, a thief in Hyderabad never made it out of the house.

The plan was to break into a house, steal gold, jewellery or other valuables, and disappear before the homeowners returned. But in a bizarre twist, a thief in Hyderabad never made it out of the house. Instead, he allegedly fell asleep inside the room after stealing gold jewellery and was still there when the family came back.

The accused, who lives in the same locality, allegedly entered the house with the intention of committing theft. Police said he was under the influence of marijuana at the time. After entering, he searched the house and reportedly took gold jewellery from a cupboard.

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However, instead of fleeing with the stolen valuables, the man apparently settled down inside the house and fell asleep.

The homeowners later returned to an astonishing scene. They found their cupboard ransacked and an unfamiliar man lying asleep on the floor inside the room. On checking him, the family allegedly discovered the stolen gold jewellery in his pocket.

Rather than immediately waking him, the family recorded a video of the bizarre incident before alerting the police.

Police soon reached the house and took the accused into custody. The stolen jewellery was recovered and seized.

According to police, the man appeared to be heavily intoxicated when he was found. A case has been registered in connection with the break-in, while an investigation is underway. Police are also examining whether the accused may have been involved in any previous theft cases.