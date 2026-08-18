The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged actor Twisha Sharma’s husband and mother-in-law with abetment of suicide and mental cruelty. The chargesheet alleges that sustained psychological abuse during her marriage led to her death. Evidence includes CCTV footage and distressed messages from her final hours.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a detailed chargesheet in the death case of actor-model Twisha Sharma, bringing fresh focus to the events surrounding her final hours and the allegations of sustained mental cruelty inside her marriage. The chargesheet, filed before a Bhopal court on August 14, reportedly runs to more than 600 pages and names Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, as accused. The agency has accused the duo of subjecting Twisha to mental cruelty and abetting her suicide.

The case has also drawn attention because of conflicting claims surrounding Twisha’s death. Her family has maintained that she was murdered and has alleged dowry harassment, while the CBI’s chargesheet describes a pattern of psychological abuse that allegedly preceded her death. The accused are charged under Sections 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to cruelty, abetment of suicide and common intention.

‘Let Me Die In Peace’: Twisha’s Final Messages And Calls

According to the CBI reconstruction cited by NDTV, the final evening unfolded over a short period on May 12. At around 9:36 pm, Twisha sent a WhatsApp message to her sister-in-law that read: “Ask him to collect leftover of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now.” Four minutes later, CCTV footage allegedly showed the 34-year-old walking upstairs from the ground floor towards the terrace.

At approximately 9:41 pm, Twisha called her father while crying. According to the chargesheet, she told him that Samarth had become “very aggressive and violent”, that she was frightened and that her parents should come to her as soon as possible. Around 10:05 pm, she reportedly called her mother and repeated that Samarth had become aggressive and violent before the call disconnected.

CCTV footage cited in the investigation allegedly showed Samarth and Giribala heading towards the terrace at around 10:23 pm. Twisha was subsequently brought downstairs and taken to AIIMS Bhopal, where she was declared brought dead at approximately 10:55 pm.

The sequence has become a central part of the CBI’s reconstruction of what happened that night. The agency relied on CCTV footage, WhatsApp communications, phone calls, family statements, medical records and other evidence while examining the circumstances surrounding her death.

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CBI Alleges Months Of Psychological Abuse

The chargesheet goes beyond the events of May 12 and reportedly describes months of escalating psychological distress. Twisha had married Samarth Singh in December 2025, meaning the marriage had lasted only around five months when she died.

The CBI has alleged that Twisha faced sustained mental cruelty during the marriage. The investigation reportedly examined communications, counselling sessions, financial issues and statements from people who interacted with the couple. The agency's case is that the alleged treatment contributed to Twisha taking her own life.

Earlier, the CBI had also registered allegations involving dowry harassment. According to the FIR accessed by NDTV, Twisha’s mother-in-law allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh during the vidai ceremony, an amount that her family reportedly paid. The agency had been investigating allegations of dowry death, harassment and conspiracy after taking over the case from Bhopal Police.

Twisha’s family has continued to dispute the suicide narrative. Her relatives have alleged that she was murdered and have expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI chargesheet, arguing that the allegations against the accused do not adequately reflect what they believe happened.

Pregnancy And Abortion Claims In The Case

The pregnancy dispute has also emerged as an important element of the investigation. Earlier allegations made by Giribala and claims recorded during the investigation referred to Twisha’s pregnancy and termination. Giribala had alleged that Twisha took a Medical Termination of Pregnancy pill in May, while the family dispute over the pregnancy became part of the wider allegations surrounding the marriage.

Giribala had previously claimed: “The first child is very important for any family, but she never allowed us even a moment of happiness.” She also alleged that Samarth was in court when Twisha told him she had taken MTP pills. These were allegations made by Giribala and are not established facts.

The earlier allegations also included claims about Twisha’s mental health and substance use, which her family has disputed. Giribala had alleged that Twisha consumed marijuana and was undergoing psychiatric treatment. Those claims formed part of the defence narrative and should be distinguished from the CBI’s findings in its latest chargesheet.

The CBI’s investigation has examined the pregnancy-related dispute alongside allegations of financial pressure, marital conflict and psychological abuse, attempting to establish the circumstances that preceded Twisha’s death.

What The CBI Chargesheet Says About The Case

The latest chargesheet represents a major development after months of investigation. The agency examined digital evidence, CCTV footage, WhatsApp messages, phone records, financial information, medical material and statements from family members and other witnesses. The investigation also included forensic work and examination of evidence connected with the scene.

Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh have been accused of causing sustained psychological harm and abetting Twisha’s suicide. Both have remained in judicial custody during the investigation. A second autopsy conducted by an AIIMS Delhi team had earlier concluded that Twisha died from ante-mortem hanging, according to reports.

At the same time, the case remains contested. Twisha’s family has alleged murder and dowry harassment, while the accused’s side has presented claims concerning the pregnancy, Twisha’s alleged health issues and other aspects of the marriage. The CBI has also continued examining the dowry-related allegations as part of the broader investigation.

The chargesheet now places the evidence collected during the investigation before the court. The final determination of guilt or innocence will rest with the judicial process. For now, the CBI’s account of Twisha’s final hours, including her distress messages and calls for help, has added a significant new dimension to a case that has already generated intense public attention.

Also Read: Twisha death case: Husband, mother-in-law's custody extended by 14 days