High drama unfolded on a Meerut street when a couple got into a public fight over an iPhone. The wife ended up tearing her husband's shirt after he refused to return the phone, which was a wedding gift from her. Police say the couple is separated and has had disputes before.

A couple's argument over an iPhone got completely out of hand in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, ending in a full-blown public fight. Reports say the wife, Sonam, demanded that her husband, a gym trainer named Sanjit Bharati, return an iPhone she had gifted him for their wedding. When he refused, she tore his shirt right in the middle of the road. A video of the entire incident has now gone viral on social media.

'Give me my iPhone back!'

The whole scene happened near Victoria Park, which falls under the Civil Lines police station area in Meerut. Sonam asked for the iPhone, but Sanjit refused to give it back. Things got heated, and Sonam grabbed Sanjit's collar, eventually tearing his shirt. The video shows Sanjit, now shirtless, walking away onto the busy road after throwing the torn shirt at her. All this while, Sonam was apparently on a call with someone. The fight caused a small traffic jam as passersby gathered to see what was happening. Police eventually arrived and dispersed the crowd.

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Couple had previous disputes

Locals told the police that this isn't the first time the couple has had a public argument. They are currently living separately. Reports also mention that Sanjit Bharati pays maintenance to his wife, Sonam, and a case regarding this is ongoing in court. Police believe the fight blew up because the wife demanded the return of the wedding gift. They have stated that a detailed investigation into the matter will be conducted.