Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar assured that rules for using government property for events apply to all, including political parties. Responding to BJP, he said there's no need to panic and everyone must operate within the legal framework.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said there was no need for organisations to panic over the requirement of obtaining government permission to hold events on government property, stressing that everyone must operate within the legal framework.

His remarks came in response to BJP leader BL Santosh's objection to the rule requiring organisations to seek permission before conducting programmes on government premises. Shivakumar said the state government had not adopted a selective approach and maintained that the same rules would apply to political parties and other organisations.

'Follow the Legal Framework'

"We have never done politics by picking on one thing. No one needs to panic. Any organisation must follow the law," the Karnataka Chief Minister said. He said organisations seeking to conduct programmes on government property could approach the government through the prescribed process and that necessary permissions and security arrangements would be provided in accordance with the rules.

"If we receive an application seeking permission from the government, we will provide the necessary permission and security as per the rules," Shivakumar said. Citing an example, he said Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had also obtained government permission to organise the Freedom Festival.

Shivakumar emphasised that the rule was not restricted to any particular political party and said organisations across the political spectrum could conduct programmes as long as they complied with the law.

Citing Past Precedents

"Whether it is JD(S), BJP, Congress, or any other organisation, everyone has the opportunity to hold events within the legal framework," he said. The Chief Minister also referred to the Opposition's recent 'Vote Chori' protest, saying that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had to take out a march to submit a petition to the Election Commission.

He said that, on that occasion too, the state government had asked the leaders to follow the prescribed legal process. "At that time, we requested them to follow the law because we should not misuse power," Shivakumar said. He stressed that those in power had a greater responsibility to respect legal and judicial directions.

"It is our responsibility to respect Supreme Court directions. Just because we are in power, we should not misuse it," the Karnataka Chief Minister said. Shivakumar recalled that Congress leaders, including Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, had also requested Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to comply with the law during the earlier protest. "Back then, G Parameshwara and all of us requested Rahul Gandhi and respected the law," he said.

Broader Political Debate

The Chief Minister maintained that the government would continue to follow directions issued by the courts and would not allow political considerations to determine whether organisations were permitted to use government property. His comments come amid a wider political debate in Karnataka over the use of government premises and public property for political, cultural and social events.

The dispute has also brought into focus questions concerning equal access, administrative permissions and the responsibility of political organisations to comply with regulations while conducting public programmes. Shivakumar's statement sought to assure organisations that permission would be granted when applications met the required conditions, while reiterating that no political party or organisation could claim exemption from applicable laws. The Karnataka government and BJP leaders have been engaged in several political exchanges in recent days, with the issue of permissions for public events emerging as another point of contention between the ruling Congress and Opposition parties. (ANI)