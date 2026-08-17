TN CM C Joseph Vijay condemned the killing of 3 Tamils in Karnataka by forest officials, terming it a "massacre". He demanded a high-level probe. Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has ordered a magistrate-led inquiry into the Hanur shootout.

TN CM Vijay Condemns 'Massacre', Demands Probe

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday condemned the killing of three Tamil residents in an alleged firing by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area, terming the incident a "massacre" and demanding a high-level investigation.

In a post on social media platform X, Vijay said, "It is heartbreaking that Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre."

It is painful that Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in the early hours of August 15, 2026… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) August 16, 2026

Dismissing the initial reports provided by the forest authorities, Vijay added, "The explanation provided by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding this incident is unacceptable. An honest investigation must be conducted regarding this brutal incident. A high-level investigation committee should be constituted, and appropriate punishment should be meted out to those responsible."

Vijay also urged the Karnataka government "to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victim and to take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again."

Karnataka Orders Magistrate-Led Investigation

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday already said that a magistrate-led investigation has been ordered into the Hanur shootout in which three suspected poachers were killed in firing by forest personnel, asserting that the complete facts of the incident will be known only after the probe.

The Chief Minister said he received information about the incident at around 5 am and that several witnesses had been questioned, while evidence, including items and guns, had been seized. "I received information about the incident at 5 a.m. The truth will be known after the investigation. The shootout took place in a forest area. Several witnesses have been questioned, and items and guns have been seized. The media is broadcasting various stories. Some people have been arrested, and the bodies are being taken for post-mortem," he said.

Details of the Shootout

Three suspected poachers were killed in an exchange of fire with forest personnel in the early hours of Saturday at Maria Mangala Beat near Shagya village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The deceased have been identified as Antoniswamy, Peter, and Kumar, residents of Thomiyar Palya village in the Maria Mangala Beat area. They are suspected of having entered the forest illegally for hunting.

According to the forest personnel's account, the officials on duty at Maria Mangala opened fire after the suspected poachers allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The bodies were initially taken to the morgue of Kollegal Government Hospital, where police have deployed a security cordon.

Following the incident, police and forest department officials held a meeting with residents of Maria Mangala and Jagannath Dhodi villages. Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Muthuraj, along with senior police and forest officials, met villagers as the investigation continued.