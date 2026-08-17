A complaint has been lodged with Delhi Police seeking an FIR against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disrupting the national song "Vande Mataram" at an Independence Day function at the AICC headquarters, citing video footage and a 2026 bill.

A complaint has been lodged with the Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over alleged disruption during the rendition of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at an Independence Day function at the AICC headquarters here on August 15.

The complaint seeks an FIR after the police ascertain the applicability and legal status of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and thereafter conduct a fair, impartial and time-bound probe into the alleged conduct of the two Congress leaders. Filed on August 16 before the Station House Officer of the concerned Delhi Police station, the complaint has been submitted by advocates Kunal Vinayak and Shubh Sharma.

Details of the Allegations

The complaint alleges that Sonia Gandhi, who was present at the Independence Day function at AICC headquarters at Indira Bhawan, appeared to make gestures and communicate with people present in a manner which, according to the complainant, indicated an objection to the continuation of the rendition of "Vande Mataram". It refers to video footage circulated publicly and media reports in support of the allegations.

The complaint also refers to purported video footage in which Rahul Gandhi is alleged to have said, "We are not singing Vande Mataram," during the rendition of the National Song.

According to the complaint, the exact nature, intention and purpose behind the alleged gestures and conduct of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi require investigation by the competent authority.

Legal Basis Cited in Complaint

The complainant has invoked the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, stating that it seeks to extend penal protection available to the National Anthem to the National Song. It states that the proposed amended Section 3 provides for imprisonment of up to three years, or fine, or both, against a person who intentionally prevents the singing of the National Anthem or National Song or causes disturbance to an assembly engaged in such singing.

At the same time, the complaint asks the police to first ascertain the legal status and commencement of the proposed amendment as on the date of the incident and the date of registration of the complaint, and examine the allegations accordingly.

The complaint also cites the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment in Shyam Narayan Chouksey v. Union of India, referring to the statutory provision concerning intentional prevention of the singing of the National Anthem or causing disturbance to an assembly engaged in such singing.

In its main prayer, the complaint seeks registration of an FIR under the provisions of law found applicable after verification of the legal position, followed by a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the alleged conduct of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It further seeks appropriate action against all persons found responsible in accordance with law and an acknowledgement from the police regarding the action taken on the complaint.

The complainant has also reserved the right to place additional audiovisual material, witness details and other relevant evidence before the investigating agency as and when available. (ANI)