Tall Poppy Syndrome happens when successful people are criticised or punished instead of celebrated. This global workplace issue stops ambition, lowers confidence and affects mental health. Read on to know why it happens and how to fight it.

You work hard, get promoted and achieve something big. Instead of cheers, you face cold stares, whispers, or worse, get excluded. This strange and unfair reaction is called Tall Poppy Syndrome. If you think it's happening with you also, you are not alone. This is happening with many in offices all over the world.

What is Tall Poppy Syndrome?

The term sounds funny, but the meaning is serious. Imagine a field of poppies and the tallest one gets cut down so it doesn't stand out too much. That's the idea. First used in Australia and New Zealand in the 1980s, it describes how people who achieve success often face quiet hostility instead of support. In simple words, when someone shines or stands out at work, instead of getting a pat on the back, they might get criticised, ignored or even punished.

The global problem everyone faces

An international study called The Tallest Poppy Report gave strong proof that this is not just a myth. Dr Rumeet Billan and Women of Influence+ led the research, with over 4,700 professionals from 103 countries taking part. AND, the results were shocking:

86.8% said they faced hostility or were penalised because of their achievements.

People reported being 'cut down' by bosses, colleagues and even clients.

77% of respondents had their achievements downplayed

72.4% of respondents were left out of meetings and discussions or were ignored

70.7% said they were undermined because of their achievement(s)

68.3% had their achievement(s) dismissed

66.1% said others took credit for their work

A woman shared, “My hard work made everyone else look bad,” while another said she was promised a promotion but was later told she was too ambitious.

Why do people cut down tall poppies?

It’s not just jealousy. It’s about fear and control. Some feel threatened by others' success. Instead of being happy for someone’s hard work, they want to bring them back 'down to earth'. This happens in many ways:

Undermining achievements

Excluding from important projects

Open criticism or rumours

Sadly, the report also showed the effects are serious:

73.8% said their mental health suffered

66.2% said their confidence dropped

One participant said, "Support and acknowledge achievements, stop punishing women in the workplace for being ambitious."

The history behind Tall Poppy Syndrome

The story goes back to ancient times. Roman historian Livy told of King Tarquinius Superbus, who ordered the tallest poppies cut down in his garden as a sign to kill the most successful people of a city. Similar ideas are found in Greece and Japan. In Japan, they say, “The nail that sticks up gets hammered down." In the Netherlands, they advise not to 'put your head above ground level'.

Even in Canada and Scandinavia, cultures warn against standing out too much.

Why women feel it more

While both men and women face this, the study showed women are hit harder. Ambitious women often face stronger criticism or are told to “tone down their confidence.” This makes career growth very difficult.

One story from the study stood out: A woman was told she couldn’t get promoted because she was “too excited” about the opportunity.

How to fight the Tall Poppy Syndrome

If you're someone who faces this, remember:

First things first, it's not your fault.

Someone else's attempt to cut you down shows their fear, not your weakness.

Here are some smart steps you can take:

Find allies: Build a support network at work.

Document your work: Keep records of your achievements.

Protect your confidence: Stay positive and focus on your goals.

But bigger changes are needed too. Real solutions include:

Honest workplace policies

Leaders who act fairly

Cultures that celebrate success

Reclaim Success

Success should feel rewarding, not risky. When we celebrate others' achievements, we build trust and help everyone succeed. Instead of cutting tall poppies, workplaces should water them, helping them grow further. Until more organisations understand this, too many talented people will leave, feeling like their hard work isn’t worth it.