Madhuri Dixit's iconic 1999 song 'Saajan Saajan' has found an unexpected connection with Batman. A series of quirky AI-generated videos has sparked a social media trend, turning the Bollywood track into a superhero anthem

An unlikely Bollywood-Hollywood crossover has taken over social media, with Batman edits featuring Madhuri Dixit's popular song 'Saajan Saajan' going viral. The trend reportedly began with Bengaluru-based AI creator Sujal Jaiswar, who introduced a distinctly Indian twist to the fictional superhero through his 'Desi Batman' video series.

Jaiswar, who works as an AI generalist at House Of Edtech, started creating AI-generated clips featuring Batman in familiar Indian surroundings. Instead of the usual dark streets of Gotham City, his videos placed the superhero in rural markets, railway tracks, roadside tea stalls and auto-rickshaws.

The unusual combination of an internationally recognised superhero and everyday Indian settings quickly caught viewers' attention. The addition of the remixed 'Saajan Saajan' track made the videos even more entertaining.

Desi Batman riding a buffalo to rescue a kidnapped child goes viral

One of the most widely shared videos from Jaiswar's series features Batman embarking on an unusual rescue mission. The clip begins with a man wearing a Batman mask brushing his teeth beside a railway track in a village. He notices posters announcing that a young boy has gone missing.

The story then shifts to the Joker, Batman's famous arch-enemy, who is seen travelling in an autorickshaw. After spotting the child, the villain reportedly lures him with a lollipop before kidnapping him.

Batman soon discovers the incident, gets into his superhero suit and sets out to find the child. However, instead of using the Batmobile, this version of the Dark Knight chooses a buffalo as his ride.

The video eventually shows Batman confronting the Joker, rescuing the child and getting into a fight with the villain. The entertaining storyline, unexpected visuals and familiar Bollywood soundtrack helped the clip attract massive attention, reportedly crossing 14 million views on Instagram.

Social media creators and Amazon Music India join the trend

Following the popularity of Jaiswar's videos, other social media users began experimenting with the same remixed version of 'Saajan Saajan'. Batman-themed edits started appearing across Instagram, with creators pairing the romantic Bollywood number with clips of the superhero in action.

The trend also caught the attention of Amazon Music India. The music platform joined the conversation by sharing a clip of Madhuri Dixit from the original song video, using the remixed track as its background music.

Its caption added to the humour: "Even Batman needs a hype song before going full 007."

For those unfamiliar with the original track, 'Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan' comes from the 1999 romantic film Arzoo. Directed by Lawrence D'Souza, the film featured Madhuri Dixit alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.