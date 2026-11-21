PM Modi visited Vaishali, Bihar, touting poverty reduction achievements through welfare schemes. He inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 34,000 crore, including the Nitish Setu bridge and a new fleet of 100 electric buses.

PM Modi Highlights Poverty Reduction Success in Vaishali Rally Visit

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over its past 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, asserting that his administration's political resolve and welfare schemes have transformed the lives of millions across the country. Addressing the gathering here, the Prime Minister said, "In a country where the Congress party spent decades chanting the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'—we have managed to lift 50 crore people out of poverty in just 12 years. This is the result of the government's willpower and its welfare schemes for the poor."

"The nation is winning this battle against poverty because we have prioritised making life easier for millions of poor people and providing them with essential amenities. We have provided free food grains to 80 crore people. By providing permanent houses to millions of families, we have given them a sense of security. By guaranteeing free medical treatment, we have relieved them from the burden of expensive healthcare costs."

He drew a sharp contrast between the pre-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule and the current dispensation in Bihar, asserting that public discourse in the state has shifted from corruption and lawlessness to investor confidence and decisive policing. "Just recall what things were like before the NDA came to power—back then, the talk was all about scams. Today, the focus is on the investments. In the past, the headlines were dominated by crime statistics; now, the discussion centres on action being taken against criminals," PM Modi said.

Reflecting on Bihar's governance trajectory over the past three decades, PM Modi added, "About three decades ago, Bihar chose a new path—a path of hope and trust. Bihar, which had endured decades of hardship, found a renewed sense of confidence in good governance under the leadership of Nitish ji. Nitish ji served Bihar as Chief Minister for many years. Now, with his blessings, Samrat Choudhary and his entire team are carrying this mission forward."

"In this same spirit, development projects worth thousands of crores have been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid here today. I am certain that wherever the soul of my friend Ram Vilas ji may be, he must be showering flowers upon us, for we are bringing his dreams to fruition," he said. His remarks come after he flagged off 100 PM-eBuses in Bihar's Vaishali to give a further boost to cleaner public transport in the state, hailing the massive public turnout as a "festival of development" celebrated with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya following the conclusion of the Chhath festival.

Speaking on the initiatives unveiled during the programme, he stated, "Today, 100 modern PM-eBuses have been flagged off to make urban transport more convenient. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the keys to permanent homes have been handed over to thousands of poor families. I congratulate the people of Bihar on all these development initiatives."

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also hailed the completion of a decades-long infrastructure demand and credited the leadership at both the Centre and the state. "This is the vision of the 'double-engine' government, where one development project after another is being brought to fruition on the ground. Under this 'double-engine' government—with the Prime Minister's leadership at the Centre and Samrat Choudhary's leadership in Bihar—it has become possible to inaugurate the Nitish Setu today; a project that had been a long-standing demand of us locals for decades," Paswan said.

"I would also like to extend a special thanks to the former Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar—who is like a guardian to me—for his contribution. It is the result of his determination that we are seeing this bridge completed today. The Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' cannot be realised without a 'Viksit Bihar'. His frequent visits to Bihar underscore his commitment," he added.

The rollout of the 100 electric buses is aimed at strengthening urban public transport, reducing pollution, and promoting eco-friendly mobility across the state. During his visit to Vaishali, the Prime Minister also inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore across key sectors, including road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, and transport. Among the major highlights of the programme were the dedication of the six-lane 'Nitish Setu' across the River Ganga, connecting Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district, and the Griha Pravesh ceremony for over 26,900 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dedicated the six-lane 'Nitish Setu' cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali to the public, describing the naming of the infrastructure project after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a "tribute from the people of Bihar to his dedication and service."