The two-day Chintan Shivir in Gandhinagar brings together state and central ministers to discuss the implementation of Labour Codes, focusing on balancing workers' welfare with industrial growth to foster a more effective labour ecosystem.

Chintan Shivir of Labour Ministers Commences in Gandhinagar

The two-day Chintan Shivir of Labour and Employment Ministers of States and Union Territories commenced on Saturday at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Organised by the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) on 21–22 November, the Chintan Shivir marks one year since the coming into effect of the Labour Codes on 21 November 2025.

The inaugural session of the conclave was co-chaired by Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, with the participation of Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), alongside Labour, Employment and Industry Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories.

Delivering the Opening Address, Mandaviya, described workers’ welfare and industrial growth as the twin wheels of the vehicle of national progress. Strengthening industries while safeguarding workers’ interests is essential for India’s development and economic growth, he emphasised.

Highlighting the implementation of Labour Codes as a significant milestone in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, the Union Minister Mandaviya noted that the Codes ensure provisions for minimum wages, expanding social security and fixed-term employment, among others, while reducing compliance burdens on industries and fostering growth.

He also drew attention to the remarkable expansion of India’s social security coverage from 25 crore in 2014 to 101 crore in 2026, underlining the Government's commitment to workers’ welfare. Referring to the rising global demand for India’s skilled workforce and the country’s demographic advantage, he underscored the need for deliberations on international employment opportunities for youth and the mobility of Indian workers across borders.

Bhupendra Patel, CM, delivering the Keynote Address, underscored that the dignity, welfare and empowerment of workers are integral to India’s progress and nation-building. Reflecting on the transformative efforts undertaken over the past year in the implementation of Labour Codes, he highlighted the emergence of a stronger, more worker-centric labour ecosystem.

Earlier, delivering the Welcome Address and Introductory Remarks, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Secretary (Labour & Employment), MoLE, extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries and participants from across the country. He emphasized the need for a change in mindset and perspective for the effective implementation of the Labour Codes, noting that focused deliberations are essential to deliver effectively on the responsibilities and expectations on the journey ahead.

Following the inaugural session, Day 1 (21st November 2026) features four thematic plenary sessions covering Labour Codes – Implementation Status & Way Forward, Employment Initiatives and EPFO Reforms, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Reforms, and Social Security for Unorganised Workers & Labour Statistics.