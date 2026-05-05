In cities across Gujarat, a new trend is emerging where middle and upper-class families are hiring bouncers and private security to manage teenagers struggling with severe screen addiction, substance abuse, and aggressive behaviour.

In Gujarat, what was formerly the realm of politicians, celebrities, and nightclub entrances is now finding an unexpected position inside middle-class and upper-class houses. Families are increasingly employing bouncers and private security guards in places like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot to keep an eye on youngsters who are struggling with serious screen addiction, substance misuse, aggressiveness, and hazardous conduct.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After the COVID-19 epidemic, a deeper issue that is developing covertly inside households is reflected in this rising trend: some teens are experiencing violent outbursts that their parents feel unable to address due to cellphones, online affirmation, and substance abuse.

One of the most striking instances came from Ahmedabad, when the parents of a 16-year-old girl allegedly employed four bouncers to watch over her around-the-clock in shifts. The teen's de-addiction treatment is reportedly costing the family close to Rs 65,000 a month.

The Times of India was informed by psychiatrist Dr. Mrugesh Vaishnav that the adolescent had become overly dependent on social media and would respond violently if her phone was taken away. She allegedly covertly met people she connected with through a photo-sharing platform and spent hours conversing with strangers online. When her parents tried to seize the gadget, the situation got worse. According to reports, the adolescent violently assaulted her mother and tossed household items from the family's high-rise flat, including a microwave oven and television. According to mental health specialists engaged in the case, medication was insufficient on its own and "enforced control" was required to keep her and others safe.

According to security providers, these requests are no longer isolated occurrences. Families struggling with youngsters who turn violent when refused access to phones, games, money, or drugs are contacting agencies more frequently.

‘Family Monitoring’ Services See A Rise

The demand for "family monitoring" services is rising, according to private security companies in Gujarat. These days, bouncers are tasked with everything from enforcing "no-phone rules" to keeping youngsters away from dangerous social circles, drugs, and alcohol.

In some situations, guards are told to make sure kids are never left unattended long enough to return into drug usage following treatment. According to reports, families pay between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per day for each guard, with monthly expenses sometimes exceeding Rs 50,000. Security agencies say staff are now being specially trained to handle emotionally volatile teenagers discreetly and without escalating conflict.