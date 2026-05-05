An Odisha-based tech professional, Debashis Tripathy, accidentally transferred Rs 10,000 to his Uber driver via Google Pay. Believing the money was lost, he was stunned when the driver, Srikanta, drove back to his residence late at night to return the full amount, a gesture of honesty that has since gone viral on social media.

A simple cab ride turned into a story of honesty has gone viral, after a tech professional from Odisha shared how his cab driver went out of his way to return money that was mistakenly transferred to him. Debashis Tripathy described the episode, which started with a little yet expensive mistake, on X. He unintentionally transferred Rs 10,000 to the driver using Google Pay after finishing an Uber journey rather than sending it to a business associate with the same name.

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“Then at 9:30 PM, my apartment security calls. The Uber driver actually drove back to find me and refund every penny! He barely even let me give him a reward for his honesty,” Tripathy wrote, adding, “Rare to see this kind of honesty & integrity these days.”

Tripathy thought the money was lost forever as he couldn't contact the driver via the app. The worry that the money would never be retrieved was heightened when hours went by with no answer. However, what transpired next completely altered that presumption.

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Around 9:30 p.m. that evening, his apartment security contacted to let him know that the driver had come back. The man, identified as Srikanta, had taken the effort to trace him back and personally return the full amount. According to Tripathy, the driver drove back to his residence just to ensure the money reached the right person.

Social Media Reacts

Users praised the driver's honesty and called the deed a reminder that such generosity still existed after the post swiftly garnered popularity on the internet. Numerous others had similar experiences, while others claimed that tales like as these rekindle trust in commonplace encounters.

This instance struck out for a different reason in a digital age full of cautionary stories about online payments: someone made the moral decision to act morally even if it wasn't necessary.