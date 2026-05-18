Chilean Ambassador Juan Angulo, at an Ayodhya event, said academic knowledge isn't enough, urging students to learn languages and play sports for holistic development. He was addressing the 'Udaan 2026' event honouring students and teachers.

Academic Knowledge Alone Not Sufficient: Chilean Envoy

Stressing the need for holistic development for students, Chilean Ambassador to India, Juan Angulo highlighted that in today's competitive era, academic knowledge alone is not sufficient and that knowledge of different languages along with active participation in sports is essential. Addressing the "Udaan 2026 - Guruvandan Samman Samaroh" organised at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University in Uttar Pradesh, Juan Angulo said education, discipline and consistent hard work are the true hallmarks of success, according to an official statement. He also congratulated the students honoured at the event and encouraged them to represent India at the global level.

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Around 800 meritorious students who excelled in High School and Intermediate board examinations and 120 teachers who made notable contributions in the field of education were honoured during the function. Principals, teachers, parents and a large number of students from various schools attended the programme.

'Education for Personality Development'

Vice Chancellor of the university, Bhanu Pratap Singh, also addressed the event, and point out that education is not only confined to securing marks in examinations but is also a medium for personality development and providing a new direction to society. He urged students to continue learning, develop positive thinking and remain dedicated towards their goals.

On the occasion, the president of the Uttar Pradesh Principals Association, Mani Shankar Tiwari, Regional Sports Officer Animesh Saxena, and Chairman of GD Goenka Public School Madanmohan Tripathi attended as guests of honour. President of the World Culture Forum, Simarjeet Singh Kochar, said that the youth are the future of the nation and that, along with education, values and cultural traditions are equally important.

Cultural performances and motivational speeches were also presented during the programme. The university administration said the objective of "Udaan 2026" is to encourage students and teachers and create a positive atmosphere towards education. Several eminent personalities associated with the field of education were also present at the event. (ANI)