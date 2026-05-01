Following PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands' Afsluitdijk dam, India and the Netherlands have signed a Letter of Intent for technical cooperation, significantly boosting Gujarat's ambitious Kalpasar Project.

Significant progress has been made toward realising Gujarat's ambitious Kalpasar Project through the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to the Netherlands on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited the Netherlands' renowned water management structure, the "Afsluitdijk," along with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The Prime Minister described the technology used in the dam as highly worthy of learning. Notably, there are many similarities between the Afsluitdijk and Gujarat's Kalpasar Project.

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Indo-Dutch Partnership to Accelerate Project

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Letter of Intent was signed between India's Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar Project. This agreement has opened new avenues for accelerating the project's implementation.

Kalpasar: A Technically Complex Vision

As per the release, "Gujarat, which has struggled for decades with irregular rainfall and drought conditions, received major relief through the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam. However, relying solely on one project for long-term water security can be risky. Therefore, the Chief Minister and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the ambitious Kalpasar Project in the Gulf of Khambhat. Nevertheless, the project is technically extremely complex and challenging."

Project Goals and Milestones

The Kalpasar Project envisions the construction of a massive dam across the Gulf of Khambhat to utilise the waters of seven rivers that currently flow into the sea. The project aims to create a vast freshwater reservoir in the Gulf, integrating tidal power generation, irrigation, and transportation infrastructure development.

In 2004, under Narendra Modi, a historic marine survey was launched in Bhavnagar to finalise the alignment of the Kalpasar Dam. However, due to the highly complex nature of the scheme, several challenges have emerged in implementing it. The government has continuously undertaken concrete efforts to address these difficulties. Recently, on March 30, during a meeting in Gandhinagar with the Netherlands' Ambassador Marisa Gerards, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held important discussions regarding the Kalpasar Project, including the formation of an Indo-Dutch expert group and government-to-government partnership.

Projected Outcomes and Benefits

Once implemented, the Kalpasar Project is expected to provide irrigation benefits to around 10 lakh hectares across 42 talukas in nine districts of Saurashtra. The project will also reduce the distance between South Gujarat and Saurashtra from 240 kilometres to just 60 kilometres. Additionally, the project is expected to generate approximately 1,500 MW of wind energy and 1,000 MW of solar energy. It will also promote tourism and fisheries development.

Detailed study reports have been prepared from time to time for the project. In the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the most critical aspect, the "closure methodology", was significantly developed with the expertise of the globally renowned Dutch maritime engineering institution Royal Haskoning.

Learning from the Dutch: The Afsluitdijk Model

The Afsluitdijk is not only one of the Netherlands' most famous engineering projects but also one of the world's best-known examples of water management. Constructed nearly 80 years ago, this 32-kilometre-long barrier dam separates the North Sea from a freshwater lake. The dam also protects large low-lying regions of the Netherlands from severe flooding, making it a global benchmark in flood control.

Its most remarkable feature is that it blocks salty seawater and creates a vast freshwater reservoir inside. Besides freshwater storage, the Afsluitdijk project also integrates shipping, transportation connectivity, and renewable energy generation.

PM Modi's Longstanding Commitment

During his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, PM Modi envisioned the Kalpasar Project. With a commitment to transforming Gujarat from a water-scarce state into a water-secure one, he successfully implemented massive projects such as the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Despite decades of political and environmental hurdles, he demonstrated extraordinary determination and unwavering resolve in bringing the Sardar Sarovar Project to reality.

Prime Minister Modi has remained optimistic about the Kalpasar Project since its inception. Despite numerous obstacles, he never allowed the dream of implementing the project to fade away. Although the project has faced delays due to enormous engineering and technical challenges, his recent inspection of the Afsluitdijk during the Netherlands visit, along with the signing of the Letter of Intent between the countries clearly demonstrates his seriousness and optimism regarding the Kalpasar Project.

Strategic Partnership Opens New Doors

In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit underscores the shared commitment of both countries to collaborate in the areas of water management innovation, climate adaptation, and sustainable infrastructure.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and the signing of the Letter of Intent for the Kalpasar Project have opened new doors of opportunity for Gujarat. Through this collaboration, India will benefit from the Netherlands's more than 90 years of expertise and management experience with the globally acclaimed Afsluitdijk dam project," the release said.

This cooperation is based on the "India-Dutch Strategic Partnership on Water" established between the two countries on March 29, 2022. The Netherlands possesses advanced expertise in constructing dams in marine environments, and Gujarat is now set to benefit from this specialised knowledge, which will play a crucial role in realising the state's ambitious Kalpasar Project.