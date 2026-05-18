CPI's D Raja criticised the BJP's use of bulldozers in an anti-encroachment drive in Howrah, West Bengal, urging the party not to abuse its power. A BJP MLA defended the move, stating it was being used against TMC's malpractices.

D Raja Criticises BJP Over Bulldozer Action

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja on Sunday criticised the use of bulldozers during an anti-encroachment drive in West Bengal's Howrah, while saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "should not misuse or abuse its power". He asserted that governments must function in accordance with the Constitution and maintain constitutional morality. "In Bengal, many things are happening. We witnessed how post-poll violence took place. Now we saw how bulldozers were used. Now elections are over. Whether we like it or not, people have given a verdict. Accordingly, the government will have to function. But the BJP should not abuse or misuse its power. Whatever the BJP government in Bengal does, it should be in tune with the constitution, and there must be constitutional morality," D Raja told ANI.

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'Action Against TMC's Malpractices': BJP

On bulldozer action in Howrah, BJP MLA Bhaskar Bhattacharya said, "Bulldozers are not only used for houses but policies too; it is being used on TMC's malpractices, it will be done according to law."

Demolition Drive Near Howrah Station

Earlier, on Saturday evening, a demolition drive was carried out under heavy security near the Howrah Railway Station area in West Bengal to remove alleged illegal encroachments.

Large numbers of police personnel were deployed in the area as civic authorities used bulldozers and heavy machinery to clear structures identified as unauthorised constructions. The operation was conducted amid tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh asserted that strict action would be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments across the state. (ANI)