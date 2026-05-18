Following a cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government allocated portfolios. Bhupendra Chaudhary now heads the MSME department, and Manoj Kumar Pandey has been given charge of the Food and Civil Supplies department.

Following the decision to expand the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet, the Uttar Pradesh government has finalised the portfolio allocations for the newly inducted and promoted leaders. Among the changes announced on Sunday, former UP BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary has been appointed as a Cabinet Minister heading the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department. BJP leader Manoj Kumar Pandey has been brought into the Cabinet and handed the vital responsibility of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs department.

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Promotions and New Responsibilities

The reshuffle also brought promotions to the independent charge ministers to reinforce essential state wings. Ajit Singh Pal has taken over the Food Safety and Drug Administration department, while Somendra Tomar has been entrusted with the responsibilities of Political Pensions, Sainik Kalyan (Soldiers' Welfare), and the Prantiya Rakshak Dal.

New Ministers of State Appointed

Four newly appointed Ministers of State have been distributed across critical developmental sectors to support senior leadership. Krishna Paswan has assumed charge of Livestock and Dairy Development, and Kailash Singh Rajput takes over Energy and Additional Energy Sources. Concurrently, Surendra Diler has been assigned to the Revenue department, while Hans Raj Vishwakarma has been appointed as the minister of the MSME ministry alongside Bhupendra Chaudhary.

Expansion Eyes 2027 Assembly Elections

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday expanded its cabinet ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, inducting several new ministers and strengthening its administrative team. The oath of office was administered to them by Governor Anandiben Patel.

Earlier, Krishna Paswan expressed deep gratitude toward the BJP's top brass and the state administration, pledging her full commitment to any responsibilities laid before her. The expansion comes as the state prepares for the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aiming for a third consecutive term in power. (ANI)