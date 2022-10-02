Gandhi Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat

Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated his life to India's struggle for independence. A preacher of non-violence (Ahimsa), Gandhi's birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of peace, equality, and communal harmony.

"On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens," she said in a message to the nation.

Observing it this year assumes a special significance as the nation has been celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence, Murmu said. This is the time, for all of us, to work towards the realisation of India of Gandhiji's dreams, she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary. In a video tribute, Modi wrote on Twitter: "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe (we) always live up to Bapu’s ideals..."

He also urged people to buy Khadi and handicraft products as a tribute to Gandhi. Modi also arrived at Delhi's Rajghat to pay his respects.

