'Pain of losing a brother...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's emotional tribute to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to share a post in Malayalam on Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Paying tribute, the Chief Minister recalled Kodiyeri's unparalleled contributions to the movement, the people and the country.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of senior Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Paying tribute, the Chief Minister recalled Kodiyeri's unparalleled contributions to the movement, the people and the country. Chief Minister Vijayan took to Facebook to share a post in Malayalam on Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Also read: Veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away

Read the English translation below:

'Can't believe Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has bid farewell. It causes intense pain. Ours was not brotherhood but true brotherhood. We have walked the same path together.

'Balakrishnan was a leader who took care of the party above all else, even in the days when the sufferings of illness were intense. Even in his last days, Balakrishnan had thoughts about the party, about the need to resist the attacks the party was facing and how to strengthen the party in every possible way. When it became apparent to him that he could not perform his duties to the full extent, he not only volunteered to step down from the post of secretary for the sake of the party but also insisted on it.

'At the stage of his illness, he reached AKG -- the party office -- until a few days ago, and participated in the party meetings and took the helm of the political and organizational affairs of the party. Comrade sacrificed himself for the party by enduring and surviving severe physical hardships.

'He faced the disease from the initial stage with extraordinary fortitude. In response to a question in the press conference, he said about the disease, 'Is it enough to cry or not to face it?' Comrade's way was to face any challenge with courage.

'Even as a high school student, Balakrishnan was active in student organization activities and actively involved in all country issues. From the very beginning, that political career was a combination of meekness, courage and idealism. During the Thalassery riots, Balakrishnan was in the forefront of the Communists who selflessly took action to preserve religious harmony.

'In 1973, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan entered the post of state secretary of SFI. It was a time of intense persecution in history. Kodiyeri's leadership transformed SFI into an active organizational force even in the adverse situation where freedom and democracy were curtailed.

'Balakrishnan always upheld an approach in party matters that is a mixture of both strictness and clarity. Even during the student organization activities, he could intervene clearly and lead his comrades to the right consciousness, be it organizational matters or ideological problems.

'As soon as the state of emergency was declared, a protest demonstration was held in Thalassery under the leadership of Kodiyeri. He was arrested and had to undergo brutal beatings in the lock-up. We were both arrested at the same time. In Kannur Central Jail, in the 8th block, he was sleeping on an adjacent cement bed. I was in a helpless state after being beaten up by the police. Balakrishnan helped me in that situation with brotherly concern. It was an experience that revealed the depth and meaning of the bond between comrades. Kodiyeri turned prison days into days of study.

'During the 1990-95 phase, during his tenure as Kannur CPI-M district secretary, he led the party in the Kodiyeri district through turbulent times. Special mention should be made of the leadership role played by Kodiyeri as a secretary in keeping the party strong against the threats and challenges of that time, which was full of incidents due to Sudheesh's murder etc.

'It did not take long for Balakrishnan to take care of the overall affairs of the party in Kerala when he rose to the position of a state secretariat member and became equally loved by his party comrades across the state. Whether at the organizational level, in the legislative assembly or in administrative leadership as a minister, he was able to intervene and gain recognition.

'In 1982, he came to the Legislative Assembly for the first time from Thalassery. He won from the same constituency in 1987, 2001, 2006 and 2011. When he was the Home Minister during the 2006-11 phase, people-friendly policing culture like Janamaitri started to be effectively implemented here. He also took great care to give a public face to the police. As the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, he excelled in exposing corruption and inadequacies in the administration. He has established himself as a prominent leader on the ruling opposition benches.

'Particular attention was paid to presenting the people's problems on the platform and forcing the governments to find solutions to them. He set an example in raising complex political issues on the platform and finding solutions to anything with clarity of thought through his speeches and interactions. Not only in the home department but also in the tourism sector, his tenure sparked energetic movements. The people of Kerala gave him the title of an excellent administrator within a short period of time.

'Balakrishnan worked as a state secretariat member and secretary when the party faced many challenges and problems. He displayed an uncanny ability to intervene calmly and find solutions in all such crisis situations. Balakrishnan always adhered to dealing with public affairs with restraint and gentleness while taking a tough stand against party enemies. Behaving amicably with all, he showed the fortitude to deviate radically from the party's positions.

'Kodiyeri played a vital role in getting the party ready and efficient so that the CPIM-led Left Democratic Front administration could create history and come to power for the second time in a row.

'That life came through the fires of struggles and entered the party's leadership. The educational period was filled with countless struggles, arrests, lock-up beatings, imprisonments, and whatnot. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's place is in the ranks of top leaders who have dedicated their lives to the party. Unwavering ideological conviction, uncompromising party loyalty, readiness for collective action, and relentlessness in keeping the party organization always ready like a well-oiled machine... Kodiyeri was an example for the new generation.

'We have worked together. The pain of losing a brother is indescribable. It was our absolute duty to provide all possible treatment when infected. But very soon, the disease progressed to such an extent that treatment did not work. What we desperately wanted not to happen has suddenly happened. But Comrade Kodiyeri cannot die -- his loving presence will always be in our hearts. His role in making the party the powerful movement it is today is of historical importance. Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's unforgettable, unparalleled and self-sacrificing contributions to the movement, people and country will not be forgotten.'