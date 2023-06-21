Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Sylvester daCunha, the creator of iconic Amul girl?

    In 1966, the then Managing Director of advertising agency ASP, Sylvester daCunha, and his art director Eustace Fernandes had designed the iconic Amul Girl campaign which won the hearts of millions.

    Who was Sylvester daCunha, man behind Amul Girl, passes away AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 9:11 PM IST

    Sylvester daCunha, the man who created the lovable Amul Girl 'utterly butterly' campaign in 1966, the doyen of Indian advertising, passed away late on Tuesday, his associates said. Sylvester was in his 80s and is survived by his wife Nisha, their son and advertising master Rahul daCunha.

    In 1966, the then Managing Director of advertising agency ASP, Sylvester daCunha, and his art director Eustace Fernandes had designed the iconic Amul Girl campaign which won the hearts of millions.

    Yoga Day 2023: A look at yoga poses performed by PM Modi at UN headquarters | Photos

    This commercial had a unique sense of humour, and the cheeky Amul Girl, dressed in a polka-dotted dress and sporting rosy, chubby cheeks, didn't hesitate to make fun of the powerful in India, including Amitabh Bachchan, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many others.

    Tributes poured on social media for the ad-master with Amul India GM Marketing, Pavan Singh, expressing sadness at Sylvester`s passing.

    "Very sad to learn that Sylvester daCunha, the legend of the Indian Advertising world, is no longer amongst us. It was an honour to have learnt the art of Brand communication and advertising, from him over nearly 3 decades," said Singh.

    PM Modi's Yoga event at UN creates Guinness World Record; 135 nationalities take part | WATCH

    Singh also recalled how it was Sylvester Dacunha who had initiated Amul's "immortal, iconic topical campaign in 1966, which is one of longest continuously running advertising campaigns in the world".

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 9:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Day of Yoga: A look at yoga poses performed by PM Modi at UN headquarters AJR

    Yoga Day 2023: A look at yoga poses performed by PM Modi at UN headquarters | Photos

    9 years on... PM Narendra Modi's idea of Yoga Day comes full circle at UN (WATCH) snt

    9 years on... PM Narendra Modi's idea of Yoga Day comes full circle at UN (WATCH)

    PM Modi's Yoga Day 2023 program creates Guinness World Record in 'Most Nationalities In A Yoga Lesson' AJR

    PM Modi's Yoga event at UN creates Guinness World Record; 135 nationalities take part | WATCH

    PM Modi on Yoga Day 2023 highlights: Celebrations begin ahead of special Yoga session led by PM Modi AJR

    Yoga is free and flexible, unifying and universal: PM Modi's message at Yoga Day 2023 UN event (WATCH)

    PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH AJR

    PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH

    Recent Stories

    football SAFF Championship 2023: Massive brawl breaks out between India, Pakistan players Igore Stimac sent off (WATCH) snt

    SAFF Championship 2023: Massive brawl breaks out between India, Pakistan players; Stimac sent off (WATCH)

    Dairy products to leafy vegetables 7 foods to avoid during monsoon gcw

    7 foods you should AVOID during monsoon

    International Day of Yoga: A look at yoga poses performed by PM Modi at UN headquarters AJR

    Yoga Day 2023: A look at yoga poses performed by PM Modi at UN headquarters | Photos

    World Music Day 2023: Here are top 7 Bengali hits sung by Shreya Ghoshal ADC

    World Music Day 2023: Here are top 7 Bengali hits sung by Shreya Ghoshal

    ODI World Cup 2023: Setback for PCB as ICC, BCCI reject change of venue for Pakistan's games osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Setback for PCB as ICC, BCCI reject change of venue for Pakistan's games

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon