Railways and Prayagraj officials inspected key stations to review crowd management and security for the Magh Mela. Land allotment has begun, and CM Yogi Adityanath expects 12-15 crore devotees, stating preparations are scaled accordingly.

Railways, Admin Inspect Prayagraj Stations for Mela Preparedness

In view of the extensive preparations for the Magh Mela, senior officials of the Railways and the District Administration conducted a joint inspection of key railway stations in the city, including Prayagraj Junction, Prayag, Prayagraj Rambagh, and Jhunsi, on Thursday.

The inspection was led by Commissioner Prayagraj, Saumya Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (Prayagraj Division) Rajneesh Agarwal, District Magistrate Prayagraj Manish Kumar Verma, Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (General) Deepak Kumar, along with officials from various departments.

During the review, officials discussed a comprehensive action plan to ensure the smooth movement of devotees during the Mela period. Special focus was placed on strengthening directional signage at key locations to improve crowd management, security arrangements and navigation across platforms and circulating areas.

The teams also deliberated on extensive public awareness efforts, information dissemination and installation of clear signage to guide devotees travelling towards Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi through Prayag and Prayagraj Rambagh stations during the Mela.

Officials inspected passenger shelters, control towers, entry and exit routes and other essential arrangements at all four stations. They evaluated their functioning and issued necessary directions to make the systems more effective, coordinated and convenient for the large number of pilgrims expected.

Both the Rail and Civil Administration reaffirmed their commitment to providing a safe, smooth and comfortable travel experience for passengers during Magh Mela through strong coordination and enhanced preparedness.

Land Allotment Process Begins

Meanwhile, land allotment for the upcoming Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been officially approved, with Mela Adhikari Rishiraj confirming that the necessary permit has been issued.

Speaking about the ongoing preparation for the Magh Mela to ANI, Rishiraj said, "We have issued the land allotment permit. With the blessings of all the respected saints and Mahatmas, on the 2nd of December, after Ganga Pujan, we announced several dates, starting from Dandiwara and ending at Acharyawara Chowk."

"Based on the schedule, we plan to wrap up the land allotment, which starts on December 2, by December 15", he added.

CM Yogi Expects Over 12 Crore Devotees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a press conference, announced that approximately 12 to 15 crore people are expected to take a bath at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the upcoming Magh Mela over the next 1.5 months.

The UP CM Yogi also said that keeping the huge turnout of devotees in mind, the preparations for the Hindu festival have been made accordingly. (ANI)