Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has advised the Tripura Tea Development Corporation to make it financially profitable and adopt specific plans for employment generation. In the review meeting of the Tripura Tea Development Corporation held at the Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Minister Saha reviewed the progress of the Corporation's work and said that Tripura tea is not inferior in taste and aroma.

He said that it is necessary to maintain the natural qualities of tea and take marketing initiatives through wide publicity and promotion. It is possible to earn more profit by marketing Tripura tea in those states of the country where tea is not produced. In order to further expand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "vocal for local," the Chief Minister called for the utilisation of the state's tea industry products within the state.

Tripura's Tea Industry at a Glance

Secretary Kiran Gitte informed that the annual tea production in Tripura in 2024 is 90 lakh kg. There are 5 tea gardens under the Tea Development Corporation, 13 run by cooperatives, and 36 privately owned tea gardens in the state. The number of small tea farmers is 2,800.

Initiatives for Tea Sector Growth

Various initiatives have been taken to improve the living standards of tea garden workers under the Chief Minister's Tea Workers Welfare Scheme. The daily wage of tea workers has been increased from Rs 105 to Rs 204. The upgrading work of the Brahmakund Tea Processing Centre has been completed. A small tea processing factory has been set up in the Machmara Estate.

Key Officials in Attendance

In the review meeting, Minister of Industries and Commerce Santana Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Sameer Ranjan Ghosh, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary to the Chief Minister PK Chakraborty, Secretary of the Finance Department Apurba Roy, Managing Director of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Subrata Kumar Das and others were present and participated in the discussion.