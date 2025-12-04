Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave Rs 10,000 seed capital each to 35,199 women in Tamulpur, BTR, under the Mukahya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The initiative aims to strengthen women-led enterprises and create more 'Lakhpati Baideus'.

Empowering the Nari Shakti of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday handed over Rs 10,000 seed capital each to 35,199 women beneficiaries under Mukahya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at a programme held at Tamulpur.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that MMUA has given a new fillip to strengthening women-led enterprises and livelihoods across the region, leading to a new awakening among women of the state.

He observed that, from ancient times, the women of Assam have led in several fields, and Sati Joymati and Mulagabharu set fine examples. Although most women in the state stayed engaged in household tasks, a few were involved in various business activities. In this backdrop, the transformational movement of self-help groups began in the state, and as a result, the number of enterprising women continued to rise.

He said that through various business initiatives, women in the state have begun earning their own income. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi trusts the strength and capacity of women, and he aims to help three crore women in the country grow into Lakhpati Baideus. The goal is to build a new force of women who can earn more than Rs. 1 lakh in a year through entrepreneurial activities. In Assam, forty lakh women now work with self-help groups.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan: A Closer Look

The Chief Minister said that many women have already used bank loans and their own savings to run businesses and have joined the ranks of Lakhpati Baideus. He said that more than eight lakh women in the state have now become Lakhpati.

Sarma said that earlier, women in the state wanted to run businesses, but the lack of capital held them back. He said that after a long discussion, the present government decided to support each member directly to encourage entrepreneurship. Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the state arranged to give Rs 10,000 to each of the forty lakh self-help group members. He said that the State government would spend Rs 4,000 crore for this purpose.

Commenting on the cheque distribution event held in Tamulpur, he said that the State government has already covered 45 assembly constituencies and 10 lakh women have benefited. Catering to the needs of these 45 constituencies proves that the State government fulfils its promises. He urged the beneficiaries to use the seed capital wisely.

Phased Support and Fund Utilisation

He said that the Rs 10,000 cheque distributed today only marks the beginning of the scheme and it will continue until all the beneficiaries become Lakhpati. Explaining the use of the seed capital, the Chief Minister said that if the women beneficiaries deposit the first installment of Rs 10,000 into their self-help group, they can build a corpus of Rs 1 lakh. They can then start a collective business, invest individually in a business or use the fund to expand an existing family business.

He said that after six months, the government will assess the use of the fund. He added that if women use the initial Rs. 10,000 effectively, they will receive Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 in the next phases.

New Welfare Initiatives Announced

Moreover, Sarma announced that the State government will start rolling out Orunodoi 3.0 in the BTC on 12 December. He said that the scheme aims to support financially weak families through women's empowerment, and that 4.5 lakh women in the BTR areas will receive Orunodoi 3.0 benefits. He informed that he will attend the event in Kokrajhar on 12 December to distribute approval letters to the beneficiaries.

He said that, just as the State government launched the Nijut Moina scheme to encourage girls' education, it will also launch a new initiative for boys, the Babu Scheme, from January 1. He also said that families holding ration cards in the state will receive lentils, salt and sugar at subsidised rates. He added that from 1 January, the government will also launch a scheme to provide subsidised cooking gas cylinders to the Orunodoi families.

Accelerating Development in BTR

The Chief Minister said that although Orunodoi 3.0 reached the BTR a little late due to the recent BTC election, the newly formed BTC government and the State government will now work together to implement welfare measures in the BTC at a rapid pace.

He said that, thanks to the State government's goodwill, Tamulpur recently received a medical college, a bridge over the Pagladia River, and the construction and improvement of several important roads in the constituency. He said that peace must support development, and that the BTR now enjoys a peaceful environment that will accelerate the state's growth.

Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, CEM BTC Hagrama Mohilary, Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Charan Boro, Tamulpur MLA Jalen Daimary, several BTC executive members, Mission Director Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present on the occasion. (ANI)